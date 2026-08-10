国家知識産権局、「第15次5カ年計画」で需要対応型審査を強化

New Trademark Law In China Takes Effect On 1 January 2027: What Businesses Need To Know

Revision Of Regulations On The Protection Of Layout-Designs Of Integrated Circuits In China

Rich McDonnell – Defending The Core: Fighter Brands In B2B Industrial Technology. Countering China’s ‘Little Giants’ And Low-Cost Entrants: A Framework For The German Mittelstand

Revision Of Regulations On The Protection Of Layout-Designs Of Integrated Circuits In China

Rich McDonnell – Defending The Core: Fighter Brands In B2B Industrial Technology. Countering China’s ‘Little Giants’ And Low-Cost Entrants: A Framework For The German Mittelstand

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China's National Intellectual Property Administration has announced comprehensive reforms to its patent and trademark examination system during the 15th Five-Year Plan period. The reforms will introduce demand-responsive examination mechanisms combining priority, expedited, and delayed review processes, while strengthening substantive examination standards and leveraging AI technologies including multimodal large-scale models to enhance examination efficiency and quality.

Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services.

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