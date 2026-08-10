国家知識産権局、「第15次5カ年計画」で需要対応型審査を強化

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China's National Intellectual Property Administration has announced comprehensive reforms to its patent and trademark examination system during the 15th Five-Year Plan period. The reforms will introduce demand-responsive examination mechanisms combining priority, expedited, and delayed review processes, while strengthening substantive examination standards and leveraging AI technologies including multimodal large-scale models to enhance examination efficiency and quality.