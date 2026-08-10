ARTICLE
10 August 2026

国家知識産権局、「第15次5カ年計画」で需要対応型審査を強化

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China's National Intellectual Property Administration has announced comprehensive reforms to its patent and trademark examination system during the 15th Five-Year Plan period. The reforms will introduce demand-responsive examination mechanisms combining priority, expedited, and delayed review processes, while strengthening substantive examination standards and leveraging AI technologies including multimodal large-scale models to enhance examination efficiency and quality.
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　中国国家知識産権局は7月29日の国務院新聞弁公室の記者会見で、「第15次5カ年計画」期間に特許・商標審査制度の改革を一段と推進する方針を示した。

　特許審査では優先審査、迅速審査、遅延審査などを組み合わせた需要対応型審査を拡充し、イノベーション主体の多様なニーズに対応する。また、進歩性審査を一層強化するとともに、初歩審査・実体審査・再審・無効審判の各段階の連携を強化し、権利の安定性向上を図る。

　商標分野では人工知能（AI）や仮想現実（VR）など新たなビジネスモデルに対応した審査制度の整備を進めるほか、悪意ある商標出願への対策を強化する。さらに、マルチモーダル大規模モデルなどAI技術の審査業務への導入を進め、知的財産審査のデジタル化・高度化を加速する。

出所：中国知識産権資訊網

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