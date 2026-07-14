Chris Bailey spoke to Alessandro Carrara of Cosmetics Business about the surge in fake K-beauty products, challenging the perception that there is limited regulation in China, where many counterfeit and dupe products originate.

"...wrong to think there is no regulation or enforcement [in China]" where many fake or dupe products originate. "We actively enforce against counterfeit products in China daily using China's comprehensive IP laws and enforcement mechanisms. China also regulates cosmetic products, some say, to a standard that is even stricter than Europe or the US."

Read more>> K-beauty’s dark side revealed as surge in fake products puts consumers at risk