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14 July 2026

K-Beauty's Dark Side Revealed As Surge In Fake Products Puts Consumers At Risk

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The rise of counterfeit K-beauty products poses significant risks to consumers, challenging common misconceptions about regulatory enforcement in China. Chris Bailey discusses the comprehensive IP laws and cosmetic regulations in China, revealing how brands actively combat fake products in a market often misunderstood by Western observers.
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Chris Bailey spoke to Alessandro Carrara of Cosmetics Business about the surge in fake K-beauty products, challenging the perception that there is limited regulation in China, where many counterfeit and dupe products originate.

"...wrong to think there is no regulation or enforcement [in China]" where many fake or dupe products originate. "We actively enforce against counterfeit products in China daily using China's comprehensive IP laws and enforcement mechanisms. China also regulates cosmetic products, some say, to a standard that is even stricter than Europe or the US."

Read more>> K-beauty’s dark side revealed as surge in fake products puts consumers at risk

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