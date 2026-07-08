ARTICLE
8 July 2026

広州で知財海外展開マッチング会　香港の専門機関が本土企業を支援

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Kangxin

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A business matching event in Guangzhou brought together Chinese mainland enterprises and Hong Kong intellectual property professionals to facilitate overseas expansion strategies. The event featured expert presentations on Hong Kong's business environment, IP risk management, cross-border dispute resolution, and global patent acquisition strategies, alongside over 30 one-on-one consultation sessions between mainland companies and Hong Kong IP service institutions.
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中国本土企業の知的財産分野における海外展開を支援するビジネスマッチングイベントがこのほど、広東省広州市で開催された。

　「香港の専門人材が支える中国本土企業の知財海外展開とグローバル戦略」をテーマに、香港の専門家が香港のビジネス環境や企業支援制度、知的財産リスク管理、越境紛争への対応、グローバルな特許取得戦略などについて講演した。また、中国本土企業と香港の知的財産サービス機関による1対1の商談会も30回以上実施され、本土企業の海外展開を支援した。

　会場には、広東省のイノベーション企業や文化クリエイティブ企業、香港の知的財産専門機関などから120人以上が参加した。

　同イベントは、広東・香港知的財産保護協力専門部会の協力事業の一環として開催されたもので、香港の国際的な知的財産サービスを活用し、中国本土企業のグローバル市場への進出と海外での知的財産戦略の強化を後押しすることを目的としている。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

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