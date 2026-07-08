広州で知財海外展開マッチング会　香港の専門機関が本土企業を支援

Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services.
A business matching event in Guangzhou brought together Chinese mainland enterprises and Hong Kong intellectual property professionals to facilitate overseas expansion strategies. The event featured expert presentations on Hong Kong's business environment, IP risk management, cross-border dispute resolution, and global patent acquisition strategies, alongside over 30 one-on-one consultation sessions between mainland companies and Hong Kong IP service institutions.
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