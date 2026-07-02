ARTICLE

改正「商標法」が可決！2027年1月1日より施行

K Kangxin More Contributor Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services.

On June 26, the 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee passed the revised Trademark Law at its 23rd session, set to take effect January 1, 2027. The revised law comprises 9 chapters and 87 articles, addressing prominent issues in the trademark field while strengthening trademark registration procedures, optimizing authorization processes, and enhancing protection of trademark rights. As a core component of intellectual property rights and a vital tool for market competition, this comprehensive r