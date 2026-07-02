ARTICLE
2 July 2026

改正「商標法」が可決！2027年1月1日より施行

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On June 26, the 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee passed the revised Trademark Law at its 23rd session, set to take effect January 1, 2027. The revised law comprises 9 chapters and 87 articles, addressing prominent issues in the trademark field while strengthening trademark registration procedures, optimizing authorization processes, and enhancing protection of trademark rights. As a core component of intellectual property rights and a vital tool for market competition, this comprehensive r
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6月26日、第14期全国人民代表大会常務委員会第23回会議において、改正商標法が採決を経て可決され、2027年1月1日より施行されることになった。

商標は知的財産権の重要な構成要素であり、商誉の担い手や誠実さの象徴であるだけでなく、企業が市場競争に参加するための核心的なツールでもある。

改正された商標法は全9章87条からなり、商標分野における顕著な問題に焦点を当て、商標業務の全体的な要件を明確にし、商標登録を規範化し、商標の認可・権利確定手続きを最適化し、商標管理を強化し、商標専用権の保護を強化するものである。

中華人民共和国商標法全文（2026年改正）

出所：新華社

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