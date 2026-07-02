ARTICLE
2 July 2026

캉신, MIP2026 지적재산권의 별 (IP STARS) 여러개 순위표 재등극

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Kangxin

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Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services.
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Kangxin has been recognized in the prestigious Managing Intellectual Property (MIP) IP STARS 2026 rankings across multiple categories including trademark and patent applications and dispute resolution in China. This achievement reflects the firm's exceptional professional capabilities and outstanding industry reputation in the intellectual property sector.
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최근 국제 권위 있는 지식재산권 매체'지식재산권 관리'(Managing Intellectual Property, MIP) 가 2026년도'지식재산권의 별'(IP STARS 2026) 차트를 공식 발표했다.

캉신은 걸출한 전문실력과 탁월한 업계평판으로"MIP IP STARS 2026"중국구 상표출원, 상표쟁의해결, 특허출원, 특허쟁의해결순위표에 성공적으로 선정되였다.

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