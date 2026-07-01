ARTICLE
1 July 2026

温州・永嘉県、国家級知的財産権迅速権利保護センターの建設が承認される

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Yongjia County in Zhejiang Province has been approved to establish a national-level intellectual property rapid rights protection center, focusing on educational toys and footwear/apparel industries. The center will provide one-stop IP protection services including rapid preliminary examination, rights protection, and dispute resolution to support over 4,000 local enterprises during their industrial transformation and upgrading period.
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　このほど、国家知識産権局は、浙江省温州市永嘉県による国家級知的財産権迅速権利保護センターの建設を承認した。今後、同センターは教育用玩具および靴・アパレル産業を対象に、知的財産権の迅速な権利保護業務を展開する予定である。これにより、全国の迅速権利保護センターは54カ所となった。

　永嘉県は教育用玩具および靴・アパレル産業の集積度が高く、「中国の教育用玩具の都」「 『中国の靴の都・メンズシューズ生産拠点』」と称され、教育玩具・靴・アパレル関連企業が4000社以上集積しており、現在は産業の構造転換と高度化の重要な時期にある。迅速権利保護センターの完成後、地元のイノベーション主体に対し、迅速な予備審査、迅速な権利保護、迅速な権利確定などの「ワンストップ」知的財産権保護サービスを提供し、意匠特許の審査速度を加速させ、権利侵害紛争を迅速に処理することで、良好なイノベーション環境とビジネス環境の醸成を支援し、質の高い発展をより一層促進することになる。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

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