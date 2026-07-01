Strategies for Drafting and Amending Bitstream-Related Claims in the Field of Video Coding and Decoding for Cross-Border Patent Prosecution

Strategies for Drafting and Amending Bitstream-Related Claims in the Field of Video Coding and Decoding for Cross-Border Patent Prosecution

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Yongjia County in Zhejiang Province has been approved to establish a national-level intellectual property rapid rights protection center, focusing on educational toys and footwear/apparel industries. The center will provide one-stop IP protection services including rapid preliminary examination, rights protection, and dispute resolution to support over 4,000 local enterprises during their industrial transformation and upgrading period.

Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services.

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