WIPO지식재산권 주요 판례 모음집: 중국 제2 판 발표

Kangxin are most popular:
- within Antitrust/Competition Law, Consumer Protection, Government and Public Sector topic(s)
- in China
최근 중국 최고인민법원은 세계지식재산권기구(WIPO)와 공동으로 WIPO지식재산권 주요 판례 모음집 중국 제2판을 발표하였다.
이번에 발표된 WIPO 지식재산권 주요 판례 모음집:중국 제2판은 2019년부터 2023년까지 중국 법원에서 심리된 상표,특허,저작권,독점 및 부정경쟁,영업비밀,식물신품종,집적회로 배치설계 등 분야의 민사/행정/형사 사건 판례 66건을 수록한 것이다.
(출처:국가지식재산권국)
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