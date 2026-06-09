ARTICLE
9 June 2026

中国、1～4月の知的財産統計を公表　特許登録は29.5万件

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国家知識産権局が公表した今年1～4月の知的財産関連統計によると、各分野で安定した伸びがみられた。
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国家知識産権局が公表した今年1～4月の知的財産関連統計によると、各分野で安定した伸びがみられた。

　1～4月、特許の登録件数が29万5200件、実用新案が43万3400件、意匠が23万9600件となった。PCT国際特許出願の受理件数は2万4700件で、このうち中国国内からの出願が2万2300件で全体の90.1％を占め、海外からの出願は2441件で9.9％であった。

　商標分野では登録件数が151万4800件に達し、このうち国内登録が147万7500件で97.5％、海外登録が3万7300件で2.5％を占めた。

　地理的表示分野では地理的表示保護製品62件が認定され、地理的表示専用標章の使用を認められた事業主体は2513となった。また、地理的表示に関する団体商標・証明商標の登録が2件認可された。集積回路配置設計分野では登録申請件数が7460件、登録証発行件数が3345件となった。

出所：中国知識産権資訊網

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