Registered Copyright In China: A Useful Alternative In The Absence Of Other Registered Rights

Obtaining trademark protection in China can be a real challenge, depending on the signs being considered. In such cases, copyright registration can prove a useful alternative...

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Obtaining trademark protection in China can be a real challenge, depending on the signs being considered. In such cases, copyright registration can prove a useful alternative, says Pauline Pilaudeau.

Companies may face significant obstacles obtaining trademark protection in China for certain signs, such as three-dimensional (3D) trademarks. Likewise, protection through design law may no longer be possible; for example, if there has been a prior disclosure or the right to file has expired. In this context, registering a copyright can provide an alternative, flexible and strategic form of protection.

This option of registering copyright should not be overlooked, given that China is one of the most important countries in terms of litigation, particularly in the fight against counterfeiting.

Copyright registration in the absence of 3D trademark or design rights

In China, the main difficulty in obtaining the registration of a 3D trademark lies in the requirement of high distinctiveness. The Chinese authorities frequently refuse such marks, considering them to be purely functional or as the usual form of the goods concerned and, therefore, devoid of any distinctive character. Similarly, design law requires absolute novelty. The absence of a grace period between disclosure and filing makes it impossible to register a previously disclosed design. This is all the more the case, as China’s National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) carries out an in-depth substantive examination.

Faced with these impasses, registered copyright is a more accessible alternative.

One of the main advantages of a copyright registration is the lack of substantive examination. Unlike a trademark application, the China Copyright Protection Center (CCPC) does not review in detail whether the claimed work is original or whether it conflicts with earlier rights at the time of filing, but confines itself to a purely formal examination of the application. As a result, obtaining a title is much easier.

The benefits of registered copyright in China

In China, copyright arises from the mere creation of the work. If necessary, it is still possible to invoke unregistered copyright as a prior right. Nevertheless, the absence of registration requires a particularly extensive file, which inception can be heavily financial and time-consuming.

In comparison, voluntary copyright registration at the CCPC confers significant practical and strategic advantages:

Presumption of ownership

This is one of the main advantages. The certificate of registration creates a presumption as to ownership of the copyright.

In the event of a dispute, therefore, the owner does not have to bear the complex burden of demonstrating the creation and ownership of the work by other means (preparatory work, contracts, etc.). This is particularly useful when the protected work is several years old, and it is difficult to find the necessary documents.

It will be up to the opposing party to demonstrate that the copyright is invalid.

Prior right that can be invoked in administrative actions In China, copyright is recognised as an earlier right and can therefore be invoked as a basis for an action. As mentioned earlier, obtaining a registered copyright certificate greatly simplifies the demonstration of the existence of prior rights, and it is not necessary to supplement it with other documents. This is particularly useful insofar as copyright allows you to act independently of any consideration regarding the products or services concerned.

Facilitation of customs intervention Chinese customs authorities are generally inclined to act and seize counterfeit goods based on registered rights. In addition to trademarks and designs, Chinese customs intervene based on a copyright certificate.

Simplicity and moderate cost The registration procedure is quick (about 1 to 2 months) and relatively inexpensive. In addition, once registered, the title does not need to be renewed.

However, copyright registration also has disadvantages:

Presumption of rebuttable validity

The absence of a substantive examination means that the certificate is issued without any guarantee of the actual validity of the copyright. Thus, any third party can challenge the validity of the right at any time; for example, by proving that the work is not original or that they hold a prior right. In addition, the authorities (trademark office, courts) can, in legal proceedings, examine whether the work is really protectable, even if a certificate has already been issued.

Limitation to quasi-identity

The scope of protection of the registered copyright is limited to a quasi-identity, unlike trademarks, which take into account the existence of a likelihood of confusion. The protection granted by the certificate is therefore more limited and mainly covers slavish copying.

Limited term of protection

Copyright protection applies for a period of 50 years after the first disclosure. Unlike a brand, it is not renewable indefinitely.

In conclusion, copyright registration in China can undeniably have advantages and disadvantages. For firm and effective protection, it does not replace the more extensive protection offered by trademark law. Therefore, it should not be considered for all signs to be protected. Nevertheless, in some cases, it can be a useful alternative, especially when obtaining a trademark or design is not an option.

For owners whose products have unique but potentially functional shapes, or whose design rights have expired, registered copyright, may provide a basis of defence and a practical lever to act against counterfeiting.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.