From Application To Registration: A Complete Guide To The Trademark Registration Process

A trademark, serving as a symbol that distinguishes the sources of goods or services, is a vital component of a company's intangible assets.

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A trademark, serving as a symbol that distinguishes the sources of goods or services, is a vital component of a company's intangible assets. Obtaining trademark registration grants the right holder exclusive rights to use the mark. Trademark registration is not only the first step in brand protection but also the foundation for building a market entry barrier. A thorough understanding of the regulations, procedures, and requirements involved in trademark registration can help applicants avoid refusals or rejections so as to effectively improve the chance of successful registration. This article provides a professional overview of the core steps and essential documents required for trademark application, helping you grasp the key points clearly.

I. The Trademark Application Process

The trademark application process generally consists of the following core stages:

Stage 1: Pre-application Search (Not mandatory but recommended)

Conduct availability/similarity searches via the official databases (e.g., the online database of the Trademark Office) or commercial search tools to check whether any prior conflicting trademarks exist and assess the likelihood of successful registration. Professional agents may also provide advice on trademark distinctiveness and compliance based on examination guidelines.

Stage 2: Filing of Application Documents

After properly preparing all application materials and information (such as applicant information, trademark representation, designated goods or services, the applicant’s Certificate of Good Standing/Business License, power of attorney, etc.), submit the application to the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) either electronically or in paper to obtain the application number and filing date. With the CNIPA’s continued push for digitalization, most trademark applications can now be filed online, significantly improving efficiency from filing to acceptance and shortening the examination circle.

Stage 3: Formality Check (Approximately one month)

During the formality check procedure, the following aspects are reviewed: whether the application documents are complete and compliant, whether the trademark representation is legible, and whether the designated goods/services are acceptable according to the Chinese Classification. If approved, a Notice of Acceptance will be issued, while if defects are found, a Notice of Rectification will be issued, requiring the applicant to make rectification within a specified period (usually 30 days).

Stage 4: Substantive Examination (Approximately 4–6 months)

Based on absolute grounds under the Trademark Law (e.g., lack of distinctiveness, violation of prohibited use provisions) and relative grounds (e.g., identical with or similar to prior trademarks), examiners will conduct a comprehensive comparison and assessment. If the mark is preliminarily approved for use on all or part of the designated goods/services, it will proceed to the publication stage. If the application is refused on absolute or relative grounds, a Notice of Refusal will be issued.

Stage 5: Publication of Preliminary Approval (3 months)

Trademarks that have passed the substantive examination will enter a three-month publication period, during which any interested party may file an opposition based on prior rights or legal grounds.

Stage 6: Approval of Registration and Certificate Issuance

If no opposition is filed within the publication period or if any opposition is deemed untenable, the CNIPA will issue the Trademark Registration Certificate, and the trademark rights take effect from the date when the opposition period matures. The trademark registration application process is now complete.

II. Required Documents for Trademark Application

Throughout the application process, the following documents are necessary.

2.1 Certificate of the Applicant’s Legal Status

2.1.1 Mainland China Applicants

Company: A copy of the business license with the company seal affixed.

Individual: A copy of the ID card and a copy of the business license for self-employed business.

2.1.2 Applicants from Hong Kong, Macao, or Taiwan

Company: Certificate of incorporation/existence issued by the local company registry.

Individual: A copy of the valid ID card or passport.

2.1.3 Foreign Applicants

Company: Certificate of incorporation/existence issued by the local company registry.

Individual: A copy of the valid ID card or passport.

2.2 Trademark Representation

The applicants must provide a clear and complete trademark representation with sufficient resolution to ensure legibility. The representation may include words, designs, letters, numerals, three-dimensional features, color combinations, or combinations thereof.

2.3 Power of Attorney

If the applicant entrusts a trademark agent, they shall present a properly executed Power of Attorney.

2.4 Priority Document

If claiming priority, the applicant shall provide the certified copy of priority document issued by the office of first filing. If the scanned copy of priority document cannot be filed simultaneously with the new application, the original shall be submitted within three months from the filing date.

2.5 Special Requirements

For special types of trademarks, such as sound marks or certification/collective marks, additional documents and descriptions are required. For example, sound mark applications require an audio sample that meets regulatory requirements along with a corresponding description of the mark.

In conclusion, trademark application demands both meticulous process management and a precise understanding of relevant laws and regulations. Properly preparing documents, rationally selecting classes, and promptly responding to examination opinions are the three pillars of securing stable trademark rights. Choosing a professional agency can not only help applicants avoid common formality defects but also improve the chance of successful registration through strategic searching and responses, thereby assisting the applicants with building a solid legal foundation for brand development.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.