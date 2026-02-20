Why Demand Letters to China Suppliers Often Backfire

Sending a quick demand letter to a China supplier can destroy your leverage. Twice last week, I had to explain that to companies that were not clients. Both wanted me to immediately send a demand letter to their China suppliers to force shipment of long-delayed product.

I refused because neither company had the legal and IP foundation to escalate safely. They lacked an enforceable China-focused manufacturing agreement with clear delivery deadlines and remedies. They had not protected their brand in China.

This post explains why the "quick demand letter" approach often backfires in a China supplier dispute, what it can trigger, and what to do instead.

Why a Demand Letter Is Often the Wrong First Move in a China Supplier Dispute

In the United States, a demand letter can create leverage because it signals seriousness and consequences that are likely to follow.

In China, a demand letter can work too, but only when it is backed by consequences the factory believes you can actually impose.

When companies ask for a demand letter, what they usually mean is: "Please scare my supplier into shipping my goods."

That can work, but only if several conditions are already in place.

You need a manufacturing agreement that is enforceable in China, with clear delivery deadlines and meaningful remedies for delay. The supplier must believe you can realistically enforce that agreement where it operates. Your trademarks and other core IP must be secured in China and key markets. And you must be controlling the sequence of moves rather than reacting in frustration to a late shipment from a China supplier.

Without those elements, a demand letter often escalates the dispute while weakening your position.

No Enforceable Rights Means Your Demand Letter Signals Weakness

In both situations I mentioned above, the buyers lacked basic legal infrastructure.

They did not have a China-focused manufacturing agreement enforceable in China with clear delivery obligations. Instead, they had purchase orders, email threads, and vague expectations. That is not the same thing as a contract a Chinese court can enforce.

Without a strong contract, a demand letter is usually just noise. It can even help the supplier because it signals panic and bluffing.

When a buyer has no enforceable contract and weak IP protection, the message behind the demand letter is obvious:

"You are late. I am angry. I do not have meaningful leverage. Please do what I want."

That is not persuasive. It tells the supplier you may be disorganized and exposed. Some suppliers will exploit that.

If your China supplier is already late and not responding, the odds that a generic "ship immediately" letter will produce instant compliance are low. The more likely outcome is escalation that reduces your chances of getting the goods.

China Is First-to-File. If Your Trademark Is Not Registered, You Are Exposed.

If you manufacture in China under a brand name and you have not registered that trademark in China, you are exposed.

China is generally a first-to-file trademark jurisdiction. As a rule, the first party to file an application has priority, regardless of who used the brand first elsewhere. There are exceptions, including bad-faith filings and certain prior rights, but those arguments are expensive and uncertain.

If your trademark is not registered in China, your China supplier can file it. If it does, it gains leverage that has nothing to do with delivery deadlines or quality disputes.

A China supplier that registers your brand in China may claim rights to your brand there, use that registration as leverage in negotiations, sell product under its own version of your brand, or create marketplace and platform problems for you.

The China Customs Recordal Risk

The most damaging move often comes next.

A trademark owner in China can record its registered mark with China Customs. Once recorded, that owner can request detention of goods suspected of infringing the mark.

If your China supplier registers your trademark first and records it with Customs, your exports can be detained as allegedly infringing goods. Customs detention is not automatic, and procedures apply, but the disruption risk is real.

Even a temporary detention can delay shipments, frustrate customers, and strain cash flow. A late shipment dispute can quickly become a broader operational crisis.

If you manufacture in China under a brand name, register your trademark before your first dispute. Not after.

This Happens More Often Than You Think

A U.S. outdoor gear company came to us after its China supplier filed a trademark application during a payment dispute. The application covered the company's own brand name.

The company had sourced from the factory for years and believed the relationship was stable. When the buyer pushed back on quality issues and withheld payment on one shipment, the supplier filed for the mark.

Within months, the dispute escalated. The factory threatened to use the pending trademark to interfere with exports during peak season and demanded payment to "resolve" the situation. What began as a contained quality dispute became a far more expensive trademark battle that lasted more than a year and disrupted distribution plans.

The demand letter mindset would not have solved that problem. Structural protection would likely have prevented it.

What a Premature Demand Letter Can Trigger in China

Many companies underestimate how a China supplier may respond when it feels threatened.

If you escalate aggressively without credible enforcement rights, the supplier may respond with defensive counter-moves that shift leverage away from you.

Depending on the facts, those counter-moves can include quietly pushing your orders to the back of the line, refusing to release finished inventory, refusing to release molds, dies, tooling, or production files, or diverting similar product to other buyers.

They can also include registering your brand name in China and recording that trademark with Customs, followed by a complaint that disrupts your exports.

Here is a common pattern in a China supplier dispute. A buyer pushes hard on a late shipment, threatens legal action, and stops payment. The factory responds by holding finished goods and refusing to release tooling. The buyer is then unable to ship, unable to shift production quickly, and forced to negotiate from a weaker position.

Your first move sets the tone and often determines who holds leverage.

If you are facing a China supplier that is not shipping, slow down before sending a demand letter. First assess what you have, what you do not have, and what your China supplier can realistically do next.

What You Should Do Instead

If you want to reduce recurring crises with your China suppliers, you need structure.

That means three things: a manufacturing agreement that works in China, proactive China trademark protection, and a first move chosen for strategy rather than catharsis.

1. A China-Focused Manufacturing Agreement That Actually Works

A China-focused manufacturing agreement is the foundation of credible enforcement. It is not a formality. It is what separates a serious legal position from hopeful messaging.

If your objective is deterrence and enforceability inside China, there is a default structure that gives you the highest probability of success. In most manufacturing relationships involving a mainland China factory, that default includes the following elements.

The agreement is governed by Chinese law.

The agreement is written in Chinese, with Chinese as the controlling language.

The agreement is enforceable in a Chinese court with jurisdiction over the supplier.

Other structures can work in specific circumstances. Some companies choose arbitration in Hong Kong or Singapore. Some operate through layered trading entities. In limited cases, leverage comes primarily from commercial dependency rather than litigation risk.

Those alternatives can succeed, but only when chosen intentionally and supported by a clear enforcement strategy.

If you deviate from the default without understanding what you are trading away, assume your deterrence value decreases.

Beyond governing law and forum, your agreement should clearly address delivery deadlines, consequences for delay, quality standards, inspection rights, ownership and control of tooling, confidentiality, non-use of your IP, and dispute resolution mechanics.

The test is practical. If the China supplier's management reads your contract and believes you can enforce it in China, you have leverage. If they believe enforcement is slow, foreign, or unrealistic, a strongly worded letter will not change behavior.

2. China Trademark Protection as Supply Chain Risk Management

China trademark registration is not just an intellectual property task. It is a supply chain risk-management tool.

If your China supplier knows you have your China trademark registered, its options for pressuring you shrink. If it knows you do not, those options expand.

If you are sourcing from China under a brand name, a China trademark filing should be part of your supply chain setup, not a cleanup project after a dispute begins.

3. Choose Your First Move for Strategy, Not Catharsis

Frustration is understandable. It is also irrelevant.

Your first move in a China supplier dispute should increase your odds of achieving a business outcome without triggering the supplier's most damaging counter-moves.

Sometimes that means a carefully structured communication that preserves flexibility while you strengthen your position.

Sometimes it means a demand letter, but only after you have secured enforceable rights and assessed retaliation risk.

Sometimes it means planning an orderly transition to a new China supplier while protecting your tooling, brand, and continuity.

Key Takeaways: Protecting Leverage in China Supplier Disputes

A quick demand letter is often the wrong first move in a China supplier dispute.

If Chinese courts cannot realistically enforce your contract, your demand letter signals weakness, not strength.

If your trademark is not registered in China, your China supplier may file it and use it as leverage.

Supplier counter-moves can include withheld inventory, withheld tooling, product leakage, and a China Customs complaint that disrupts your exports.

Your objective is not to vent. It is to preserve leverage and secure a business outcome.

If Your Shipment Is Late Right Now

If you are dealing with a delayed shipment from a China factory and considering a demand letter, pause. Early decisions in a China supplier dispute often determine who holds leverage.

Before escalating, work through the following checklist.

1. Confirm the exact legal entity

Identify the supplier's full Chinese legal name and registered address. Confirm which entity actually operates the factory. If you cannot clearly identify who you would sue in China, you are not ready to threaten legal action.

2. Verify what actually exists

Confirm what goods are finished, what is still in process, and where the inventory is physically located. Determine who has control of the warehouse or production site. Do not rely solely on verbal assurances.

3. Gather every binding document

Collect your signed manufacturing agreement, purchase orders, specifications, tooling invoices, inspection reports, payment records, shipping documents, and all relevant email and WeChat communications. Review them together, not in isolation.

4. Assess tooling control

Determine who owns the molds, dies, or production files under your documents. Confirm where they are physically located and whether the factory has any contractual basis to refuse release.

5. Assess trademark exposure

Confirm whether your brand is registered in China and, if so, in whose name. If it is not registered, factor that vulnerability into your strategy before escalating the dispute.

6. Decide your objective

Define what outcome you are seeking. Are you trying to secure release of finished goods, obtain a price adjustment, compel a remake, retrieve tooling, or exit the relationship? Do not escalate until you know what success looks like.

7. Stop reactive messaging

Avoid sending threats you cannot enforce. Do not accuse the factory of criminal conduct unless you understand the legal and practical consequences. Emotional emails reduce leverage.

8. Plan for counter-moves

Assume the supplier may withhold finished goods or refuse to release tooling. Prepare for those possibilities before taking a step that could trigger them.

9. Sequence your next move strategically

Sometimes the right first step is a structured communication that preserves flexibility while you strengthen your position. Sometimes it is a formal demand letter. The difference is whether you have credible enforcement behind it.

10. Get a professional assessment before acting

If the amount at stake is material or your business depends on this relationship, a targeted strategic review usually costs far less than a mishandled escalation. A wrong first move can permanently shift leverage to the supplier.

How We Handle China Supplier Disputes

China supplier disputes are rarely solved by a single letter. They are resolved by identifying leverage quickly, controlling the sequence of moves, and avoiding steps that trigger unnecessary counter-moves.

When we evaluate these matters, we focus on practical realities. Who is the true legal counterparty in China. Where the goods are located. Who controls the molds and tooling. What has been paid and what has been shipped. What documents govern the relationship. Whether your trademark is registered in China and, if so, in whose name.

We typically begin with a targeted review of your documents and a leverage assessment before deciding whether supplier communication makes sense.

From there, we recommend a strategy designed to achieve your business objective, whether that means securing release of finished goods, protecting and recovering tooling, resolving a quality or payment dispute, or planning an orderly exit to a new supplier without creating new risks.

Before you send a demand letter or threaten legal action, gather the information above so counsel can assess your leverage and risks quickly. If you need help evaluating your leverage and mapping out your next move, contact us for a focused strategic assessment before you (or we) escalate.

China Demand Letter FAQ

Should my demand letter to a China supplier be in English or Chinese?

If your dispute may end up in China, your formal communication should be in Chinese or include a professionally prepared Chinese version. A purely English, U.S.-style demand letter often signals that you are focused on U.S. litigation rather than enforcement inside China. If your leverage depends on what can realistically happen in China, your communication should reflect that.

Does it matter whether the letter comes from U.S. counsel or China counsel?

Yes. A letter from U.S. counsel can signal seriousness, but it only creates real pressure if the supplier believes you can act in a forum that affects it. In many cases, a letter grounded in Chinese law and realistic enforcement in China carries more weight than a generic threat of U.S. litigation.

I only have purchase orders and emails. Do I have any leverage?

You may have some leverage, but it is usually limited. Purchase orders and email threads rarely provide clear delivery obligations, remedies, and jurisdictional hooks. They are not the same as a manufacturing agreement that a Chinese court can enforce.

Does a U.S. contract help me in a China supplier dispute?

A U.S.-governed contract may help if the supplier has assets outside mainland China. But if the supplier's meaningful assets and operations are in China, a contract that is difficult to enforce there often has limited deterrent value. The key question is where enforcement is realistic.

What if my supplier uses a Hong Kong trading company but manufactures in mainland China?

This structure is common. The critical issue is which entity controls production and assets. If your contract is with a Hong Kong company but the mainland factory controls the goods and tooling, your enforcement path may be more complicated. Identify the true counterparty before escalating.

If I am not selling in China, do I still need a China trademark?

Yes, if you are manufacturing in China under a brand name. Because China is generally first-to-file, another party, including your supplier, may register your brand. Once registered, that trademark can be used as leverage over production and exports.

What if my supplier has already filed my trademark in China?

Depending on timing and facts, you may have options such as opposition or invalidation. Those proceedings can be costly and time-consuming. Address the trademark issue strategically and do not escalate the commercial dispute without understanding how the filing changes leverage.

What is China Customs recordation, and why does it matter?

Trademark owners in China can record their registered marks with Customs. Once recorded, they can request detention of goods suspected of infringement. If your supplier controls the mark, your exports may be detained. This is why China trademark registration is a supply chain issue, not merely an IP issue.

Should I stop payment if the factory is late?

Withholding payment can increase pressure, but it can also trigger counter-moves such as withholding goods or tooling. Payment decisions should be part of a broader strategy based on your contract, the location of goods, and your IP position.

Is suing in China realistic?

It can be, particularly when your contract is structured for enforcement in China. Litigation is not always the first step, but the credible ability to litigate often creates leverage for resolution.

When is a demand letter appropriate in a China supplier dispute?

A demand letter can be effective when it is backed by enforceable rights, clear documentation, and a strategy that accounts for retaliation risk. A demand letter sent in panic, without structural protection, often weakens your position.

What information do you need to evaluate my situation?

We typically need the supplier's full legal name and location in China, the product involved, the amount at stake, payment history, shipping status, the location of goods, control of tooling, and all relevant contracts and correspondence. We also need to know whether your trademark is registered in China and, if so, in whose name.

Without those facts, any recommendation is guesswork.

