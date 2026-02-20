Leveraging Copyright To Clear Market Entry Barriers For A German Motorcycle Brand

Our client is a well-known German manufacturer of motorcycle accessories whose products are distributed worldwide. Its core brand logo and main product line have gained broad market recognition through extensive promotion and use.

When the company began preparing to enter the Chinese market, it discovered that its core brand logo had already been copied and maliciously pre-registered by a third party on the very goods it specializes in, and the disputed trademark had received preliminary approval. This mark is not only a highly valuable commercial identifier for the client but also fully incorporates the company's name. If registered and misused by another party, it could easily cause consumer confusion and mistaken purchases, severely damaging the brand reputation built by the client over many years. And, if the registrant were to produce and distribute substandard motorcycle parts, it could increase the risk of traffic accidents, posing a direct threat to public safety.

The challenge in filing an opposition was substantial. Our client held no prior trademark application or registration in China and had not yet used its core mark in the Chinese market. Moreover, the registrant's history of filing trademarks allegedly copying other brands was limited, making it difficult to establish that the registration was obtained by improper means by pre-emptively registering a mark already used and having a certain influence by another party.

Recognizing that the client's core logo is a combination of text and graphics (where the stylized initial "M," representing its key product, visually echoes a motorcycle wheel, a central component of its main goods), we shifted our opposition strategy. We focused the argument on the grounds that the opposed trademark infringed upon prior copyright. However, while copyright protection does not require prior use and can theoretically be asserted against trademark registrations even on dissimilar goods, successfully proving that an opponent holds prior copyright is statistically challenging in practice.

Undeterred, we embraced the challenge. Approaching the client's core logo as an original artistic work, we guided the client in gathering comprehensive evidence to establish prior copyright. This included the logo's prior trademark registration certificate in Germany, ISO 9001 certification for the client's products, screenshots of the official website, and samples of product brochures, collectively demonstrating the logo's publication and actual use. Concurrently, we highlighted that the opposed trademark was highly similar to the client's core logo in compositional elements, design style, shape, and visual effect. Given that the client's logo was already registered and widely used commercially in Germany, this sufficiently established the probability that the registrant had access to the client's artistic work.

In the opposition submission, we presented a complete factual narrative with clear and rigorous logic, arguing convincingly that the registrant's action constituted squatting and infringed upon our client's prior copyright. Ultimately, the trademark authority fully supported our reasoning. It explicitly recognized the client's core logo as an artistic work protected by copyright, confirmed our client's prior copyright ownership, and ruled that the opposed trademark application infringed upon that copyright. Accordingly, the squatter's registration was denied.

This successful opposition halted the malicious squatting, clearing the trademark barrier for our client and its products to enter the Chinese market. Through meticulous evidence collection and rigorous legal argumentation, we turned an apparently unfavorable situation into a breakthrough, safeguarding the brand's core rights and interests. This victory holds significant meaning in deterring malicious trademark squatting, preventing market confusion, maintaining fair competition, and protecting consumer rights and public safety.

