China's IP Progress An Achievement For Entire World, Says WIPO Chief

China's rapid development and robust protection of intellectual property has been praised by Daren Tang, director-general of the WIPO, as an achievement of great significance not only for the country itself but also for the world.

"The Chinese IP ecosystem cannot just be said to be one of huge quantity, but increasingly of high quality as well," Tang noted on Monday at the opening ceremony of the 14th China International Patent Fair in Dalian, Liaoning province.

He made these remark while recalling China's IP efforts over the past few years. This year, for example, China has entered the top 10 in WIPO's Innovation Index, becoming the highest-ranked among upper-middle-income economies. Additionally, 24 of China's innovation clusters have made it into the top 100 — the largest number for any country — with the Hong Kong-Guangzhou-Shenzhen area ranked first.

While lauding the increasingly strong IP filings in China, Tang also commended the country's strong momentum in green transition. This is evidenced by significant growth in electric vehicle, battery and solar output, which have surged to 36 percent, 53 percent and 18 percent, respectively. These advancements are collectively driving the green tech and artificial intelligence-enabled industries to comprise nearly one-fifth of the economy.

In response to the technological challenges posed by digital technologies, particularly in AI, he called for making necessary adjustments to support the integration of digital and industrial innovation.

"IP must continue becoming more accessible, serving not just the biggest enterprises, but also startups and small and medium-sized companies," he said. "It should support the aspirations of researchers and scientists, so that laboratory results can create real impact on society and economy."

Furthermore, a comprehensive approach to IP should integrate various forms such as patents, trademarks and design into a cohesive business strategy, while policymakers also need to align IP policies across industrial, digital and creative sectors to foster innovation synergies, he added.

The 14th China International Patent Fair, which is scheduled to be held from Monday to Wednesday, aims to promote patent transformation and utilization to empower innovative development.

This premier national exhibition in the field of IP in China has evolved into a significant platform for exchanging innovations and fostering trade cooperation across a wide range of industries, both within the country and internationally.

