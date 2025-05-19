ARTICLE
19 May 2025

CNIPA, Intellectual Property Agency Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan Sign Memorandum Of Understanding

AC
AFD China

Contributor

China Intellectual Property
AFD China Intellectual Property
On the morning of April 23, under the joint witness of President Xi Jinping and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Memorandum of Understanding between the CNIPA and the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan was signed at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. CNIPA Commissioner Shen Changyu and Jeyhun Bayramov, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, signed the memorandum on behalf of their respective authorities.

The two sides agreed to enhance communication and cooperation in the fields of patent, industrial design, trademark, and geographical indication, with the aim of promoting the technological, trade, and socio-economic development of both countries.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2025/4/28/art_1340_199418.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.

