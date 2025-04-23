Intellectual Property Parallel Session Of 2025 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference Held

On March 27, the Global Forum on Intellectual Property Protection and Innovation of the Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference was held in Beijing. The forum was themed "Reform and Innovation: Intellectual Property Empowering New Quality Productive Forces." Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA, Daren Tang, Director General of the WIPO, and Sun Shuo, Vice Mayor of Beijing, attended the forum and delivered speeches.

Shen noted that President Xi Jinping has profoundly pointed out that new quality productive forces are an advanced form of productive forces with innovation playing the leading role. There is a close interactive relationship between intellectual property (IP) and new quality productive forces. In recent years, CNIPA has fully leveraged the role of the IP system in stimulating innovation, promoting openness, and serving the building of a high-standard market system. A series of policies and initiatives have been introduced to strengthen IP protection and utilization, and improve the IP system and mechanism, thereby empowering the development of new quality productive forces. Shen expressed hope that this forum would further build consensus and promote IP to better empower new quality productive forces and benefit the people of all countries.

Tang highlighted that WIPO has identified deep science and digital technology as the two major engines driving innovation. Digital technology, as the core driving force of global innovation, has accounted for one-third of global patent applications. Also, digital communication has become the leading field in published PCT applications. China's digital economy has exceeded 50 trillion yuan, contributing more than 40% to GDP. The rapid development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) also brings challenges to IP. WIPO is addressing these challenges by deepening global dialogues, improving copyright management technologies, and establishing an AI policy toolkit. WIPO hopes to promote more IP cooperation in Beijing and Zhongguancun, helping advance the development of IP system.

Sun noted that in recent years, Beijing has been deeply implementing the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on IP work, continuously deepening reforms in the field of IP, actively promoting the construction of an IP protection pilot area, conducting comprehensive pilot programs for IP finance ecosystems, strengthening the rule of IP legal protection, ensuring equal protection for IP of both Chinese and foreign enterprises, and actively creating a world-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based, convenient, and internationalized. In the future, Beijing will continue to promote the construction of a template city under the IP Powerhouse Country Project, relying on innovation hubs such as Zhongguancun to build a high-quality innovation ecosystem, strengthen IP protection and utilization, and empower the development of new quality productive forces.

During the forum's keynote speeches, Chinese and international guests engaged in in-depth discussions on topics such as deepening IP reform, IP to empower the development of new quality productive forces and IP protection and innovation in emerging fields.

Attendees of the forum included Sune Stampe Sørensen, Director General of the Danish Patent and Trademark Office, Wang Binying, Deputy Director General of WIPO, Jiang Peixue, Vice President of Tsinghua University and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2025/4/14/art_1340_198764.html

