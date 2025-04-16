CNIPA And HIPO Launch Focal Point Mechanism Pilot Project

In order to better serve the economic and trade exchanges between Hungary and China and to assist enterprises from both countries in addressing intellectual property-related issues and concerns in the other country, the CNIPA and the Hungarian Intellectual Property Office (HIPO) have, after consultations, decided to jointly launch the HIPO-CNIPA Focal Point Mechanism pilot project.

Both HIPO and CNIPA will designate one or two officers each as intellectual property focal points to provide consulting services on intellectual property issues related to Hungarian enterprises operating in China and Chinese enterprises operating in Hungary, and to support these enterprises in obtaining effective intellectual property protection.

During the project period, Chinese enterprises with relevant inquiries may contact the CNIPA intellectual property liaison officer through the following details:

Liaison Officers: Mr. Zhao Qing

Email: ip_support@cnipa.gov.cn

Hungarian enterprises with relevant inquiries may contact the HIPO intellectual property liaison officer through the following details:

Liaison Officer: Ms. Zsuzsanna Várfalviné Tari

Email: zsuzsanna.tari@hipo.gov.hu

The HIPO-CNIPA Focal Point Mechanism pilot project will run for one year, from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2025/4/8/art_1340_198658.html

