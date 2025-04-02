Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services.
브랜드의식이
날로 사람들의
마음속에 침투됨에
따라 갈수록 많은
절강대외무역기업이
브랜드건설에
초점을 맞추기
시작했으며 지적재산권해관의
등록수량이 재빨리
증가되였다.항저우
세관 데이터에
따르면 2024년
저장성에서 새로
증가된 지식재산권
세관 비안 4325개, 새로
증가된 비안 기업
수가 전국 1위를
차지한다;2025년부터
현재 (3월 12일) 까지
절강성은
지적재산권해관
비안 1062개를 새로
증가하여 전국
제1위를 계속
유지하였다.
(출처: 앙광망)
