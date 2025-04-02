ARTICLE
2 April 2025

절강 신규 지적재산권 세관 등록수 전국 1위 유지

브랜드의식이 날로 사람들의 마음속에 침투됨에 따라...
China Intellectual Property
Kangxin Partners
브랜드의식이 날로 사람들의 마음속에 침투됨에 따라 갈수록 많은 절강대외무역기업이 브랜드건설에 초점을 맞추기 시작했으며 지적재산권해관의 등록수량이 재빨리 증가되였다.항저우 세관 데이터에 따르면 2024년 저장성에서 새로 증가된 지식재산권 세관 비안 4325개, 새로 증가된 비안 기업 수가 전국 1위를 차지한다;2025년부터 현재 (3월 12일) 까지 절강성은 지적재산권해관 비안 1062개를 새로 증가하여 전국 제1위를 계속 유지하였다.

(출처: 앙광망)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

