AFD China Re-Recommended By WTR 1000 For Trademark Prosecution And Strategy And Trademark Enforcement And Litigation, And Jingjing Wu Receives Promotion In The Recommendation For Trademark Prosecution And Strategy

In February 2025, the prestige global platform WTR 1000 officially released their Recommendation List for 2025, featuring AFD China secures another accolade in Trademark Prosecution and Strategy and Trademark Enforcement and Litigation.

Our founder Xia Zheng continues to shine as a Leading Individual according to WTR 1000. Our Trademark and Litigation Director, Ms. Jingjing Wu, retained her tier-3 recommendation for Trademark Enforcement and Litigation and advanced to tier 2 in the Recommendation for Trademark Prosecution and Strategy, showcasing her professionalism and expertise in these fields.

As a prestige trademark ranking, WTR 1000 annually recommends trademark agencies worldwide based on a comprehensive investigation into factors such as application data, firm size, recent development, key clients, notable cases, and referees' feedback. By assessing the firm's service attributes, market presence, and clients' strengths, WTR 1000 Ranking provides an objective and important reference for worldwide businesses to select their trademark partners, and has gained industry-wide recognition.

Consistent participation and recommendation by WTR 1000 Ranking over the years underscores our commitment to excellence in service quality, capability, and attitude, exemplifying our concept of "focusing on clients' needs and providing excellent services for clients". We hereby want to extend our gratitude to our domestic and foreign clients for their continuous trust and support, and we hope to enhance our expertise in safeguarding your trademark rights.

We also extend our gratitude to all our employees for their responsible and diligent work. We look forward to continued seamless collaboration towards the sustainable and steady development of our firm.

In 2025, we will continue to practice our philosophy of professionalism, efficiency, and integrity, safeguard the protection of our clients' intellectual property rights to trademark, and strive to promote the healthy development of the Chinese trademark market and create a better future together.

