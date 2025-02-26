In 2024, AFD China actively practiced social responsibility by leveraging its outstanding professional capabilities and extensive industry experience. Throughout this year, AFD China provided intellectual property services on a pro bono basis to five small and medium-sized enterprises, which proactively contributed to public welfare, and a retired elderly, who has contributed his entire life to the country. The pro bono services covered the procedures of trademark review on refusal, trademark cancellation application for non-use for three consecutive years, renewal applications for multiple trademarks, as well as copyright registration. These services aimed at ensuring clients' intellectual property rights to receive the necessary legal protection.

At the same time, BHTD Law Firm under AFD China Group, extended pro bono legal services to several retired elderlies, who have contributed their entire lives to the country, facing complex Beware of "Dual Benefit" in the Determinati

legal issues such as inheritance disputes, property disputes, and mandatory execution in civil law matters. Through exquisite legal skills and a rigorous work ethic, BHTD Law Firm effectively resolved many intricate issues for clients, safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests, and winning widespread commendation.

These pro bono services not only demonstrate AFD China's role as a socially responsible legal service provider, but also contribute positively to promoting intellectual property protection, social equity, and justice.

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.