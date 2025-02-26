China Shortens Assessment Time For Invention Patents

The average review time for invention patents in China has been reduced to 15.5 months, according to the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA).

The CNIPA also noted that the average review time for trademark registrations remains stable at four months.

There are currently 124 national intellectual property protection centers and rapid service centers in the country, covering 29 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities.

The average processing time for intellectual property rights protection cases remains within two weeks. According to the CNIPA, the average mediation time for intellectual property disputes under its guidance is within 28 days.

