Big Dork vs. Big Work And The Absurd Reality Of China's Trademark System

Imagine you want to register "Big Dork" as a trademark in China, only to have it rejected because someone else already owns "Big Work." Absurd? Welcome to the peculiar world of Chinese trademark law, where the trademark office and courts often reach dramatically different conclusions about what constitutes a "confusingly similar" mark. To make things even more confusing, neither the CTMO nor the Chinese court system has a uniform, clearly articulated standard.

That being said, experienced practitioners know CTMO examiners are generally stricter than Chinese judges.

CTMO examiners, often inexperienced and under pressure to process applications quickly, tend to follow a rigid playbook, frequently defaulting to rejection. Since China's trademark examiners are not native English speakers, their assessments rely on surface-level similarities in appearance, sound, and meaning. This mechanical approach can lead to absurd results for English-language marks that superficially appear similar

For instance, "Big Work" and "Big Dork" might well be considered confusingly similar brand names by the CTMO even though there isn't a single native English speaker who would ever confuse the two. In fact, the CTMO would probably consider "Work Big" and "Big Dork" to be confusingly similar. At a very high level, you can see why: the order of the words is flipped, and one letter is different, but otherwise they are identical.

It's possible to rationalize the CTMO's unsophisticated approach to English-language trademarks by noting that many Chinese consumers have limited English-language skills and might indeed think that "Work Big" and "Big Dork" brands were produced by the same company. But this argument doesn't hold up under further scrutiny, because the CTMO examiners take the same approach with logos (that are not in any particular language).

The Trademark Review and Adjudication Board (TRAB) hears appeals of trademark rejections, and they have a more objective and sensible approach to the "confusingly similar" standard. But they, too, are overworked and understaffed, and far more often than you might expect, they will uphold a ridiculous CTMO decision. So, it is entirely possible that in real life, an existing registration for "Work Big" would block an application for "Big Dork."

While the TRAB offers a more reasoned approach, their decisions are inconsistent, making legal recourse unpredictable

Meanwhile, the Chinese court system would almost certainly not find that the "Big Dork" brand infringed upon the "Work Big" registration. The owner of "Work Big" could not get an injunction or damages, and would be hard pressed to take any action at customs. Frankly, it probably wouldn't even occur to them because the marks are so different.

This disconnect between registration and enforcement creates a troubling gray zone for brands like "Big Dork." While they can't secure trademark registration in China, they also can't be sued for infringement. This legal limbo means they can use the mark without fear of infringement lawsuits, but they lack the legal tools to stop counterfeiting or unauthorized use by others. They lack the legal tools to stop counterfeiting or unauthorized use.

Whether this is acceptable to the "Big Dork" brand owner largely depends on what they want to do in China. If all they want to do in China is manufacture goods and be assured that their goods will not be seized at Customs for alleged trademark infringement, they should feel reasonably confident. It's not ideal, though, since CTMO's decisions are not binding and if a trademark squatter files an application a couple years down the line and gets a CTMO examiner with a more relaxed standard, that squatter might be able to secure a registration after all. The best decision would be to use a trademark that they could definitely register in China, whether by appealing the CTMO's rejection or by picking a new trademark. Better safe than sorry.

And if they plan to sell goods in China, they absolutely need to find another trademark, because it's guaranteed that someone else would copy the "Big Dork" brand name and they wouldn't be able to do a thing about it.

The lesson is clear: when entering the Chinese market, choose your trademark with the CTMO's strict standards in mind. While operating with an unregistered mark might work for pure manufacturing plays, it's a risky gambit that could leave your brand vulnerable to copycats and trademark squatters. Success in China's trademark system isn't about fairness—it's about foresight. If you want to protect your brand, act early, register strategically, and assume that if you don't secure your trademark, someone else will. For more on the importance of registering your brand names and logos as trademarks in China check out Make China Trademarks a Priority.

