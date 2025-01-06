산시성 상표브랜드전략 깊이있게 실시, 4개 방면 17개 조치 출범

Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services.
산시성 상표브랜드의
육성, 보호, 운용과
서비스능력을
체계적으로
제고하고 섬서성
상표브랜드의
영향력을
지속적으로
강화하기 위하여
성지식재산권국,
성발전개혁위원회,
성농업농촌청,
성상무청 등 10여개
부문은 일전에
련합으로"상표브랜드전략을
깊이있게 실시하는
약간한 조치"를
인쇄발부하여 높은
지명도의
특색상표브랜드를
육성하고
상표브랜드의
운용을 촉진하며
상표를 법률담체로
하는 상표브랜드의
보호를 강화하고
상표브랜드서비스를
최적화하는 4개
방면에서 17개
조치를
제기하였다.
(출처:산시일보)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.