Lu Pengqi, Deputy Commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), recently met in Beijing with Jerome Maironi, Senior Vice President of the Switzerland-based Garrett Motion.

Lu provided an update on China's latest IP progress, noting that the Chinese government attaches great importance to IP work and adheres to provide equal IP protection for domestic and foreign enterprises. He emphasized CNIPA's open and proactive stance, and expressed willingness to hear foreign-funded enterprises' IP experiences in China and their opinions and suggestions, creating a market-oriented, rule-of-law-based, and international first-class business environment.

Maironi highly praised China's achievements in IP and shared insights into Garrett's investment and IP strategy in China. He emphasized Garrett Motion's confidence in China's IP protection system and affirmed the company's commitment to expanding R&D and innovation activities in China.

Principal officials from relevant CNIPA departments attended the meeting.(Translated from CNIPA Website Chinese Version)

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/10/17/art_1340_195418.html

