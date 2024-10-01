News & Cases From China: July 2024

The open patent licensing system, a special licensing mechanism introduced in the fourth amendment of the Patent Law of the People's Republic of China...

CNIPA Issues Notice on Comprehensively Promoting Implementation of Patent Open Licensing System

Reference Number: Guo Zhi Fa Yun Zi [2024] No. 19

Issue Date: 16 July 2024

Effective Date: 16 July 2024

The open patent licensing system, a special licensing mechanism introduced in the fourth amendment of the Patent Law of the People's Republic of China, represents an innovative approach to patent commercialization. Under the open licensing system, patent holders voluntarily submit a declaration of open patent licensing and specify the payment method and standards for the licensing fee. Once the open license has been announced by the State Council's patent administration department, any entity or individual may obtain a license by notifying the patent holder in writing and paying the fee according to the listed price. The system provides a simple and efficient ‘one-to-many' patent licensing process, combining increased efficiency and reduced institutional transaction costs.

The Notice focuses on the following aspects:

1. Fully recognizing the significance of implementing the open licensing system. Efforts should be made to increase publicity; activate existing patents held by universities and research institutions; and help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) acquire patented technology at lower costs.

2. Guiding patent holders to submit open license declarations online: patent holders should be directed to use the patent business processing system (https://cponline.cnipa.gov.cn/) to standardize the submission of open licensing declarations.

3. Facilitating the conversion of previous open licensing pilot projects to actual licenses. Holders of patents that are already the subject of an open license, or are intended to be the subject of an open license, should be guided to submit open licensing declarations. This also involves batch submission and processing to ensure a smooth and expedited conversion.

4. Advising patent holders on reasonable licensing fee estimation. Efforts should be made to promote common payment methods for patent licensing fees, such as one-time payments, royalties, and entry fees with additional royalties. Relevant laws, national standards, and estimation guidelines should be explained.

5. Enhancing the open sharing of information related to open licensing declarations: Intellectual property operation service platforms, industrial intellectual property operation centers, and other related parties should be guided to effectively utilize patent open licensing announcement data and match it with enterprises in relevant industries.

6. Maximizing the role of all parties to promote supply-demand matching. The implementation of policies should be ensured at every stage by integrating efforts to activate existing patents in universities and research institutions, promote the industrialization of patents to support SME growth, and enhance the efficiency of intellectual property in key industries.

7. Guiding the proper recordation of achieved open licenses. Patent holders or licensees should be guided to promptly file with the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) according to relevant regulations.

8. Strengthening the supervision of open licensing and dispute resolution. Provincial (municipal and autonomous region) intellectual property offices should carry out credit supervision to detect dishonest behavior in the open licensing process according to laws and regulations. Patent holders providing false materials or concealing facts should be penalized according to law. Additionally, open licensing disputes should be resolved through self-negotiation or mediation, as guided by the relevant provisions of the ‘Measures for the Mediation of Disputes in the Implementation of Open Patent Licensing (Trial).'

9. Enhancing the publicity, interpretation, and promotion of typical cases related to the system.

Source: CNIPA

https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/7/16/art_75_193774.html

国家知识产权局发布《关于全面推进专利开放许可制度实施工作的通知》

发文字号：国知发运字〔2024〕19号

发文日期：2024年7月16日

生效日期：2024年7月16日

专利开放许可制度是《中华人民共和国专利法》第四次修改新设的一种专利特别许可，是专利转化运用的制度创新。在开放许可的情况下，专利权人自愿提交专利开放许可声明并明确许可使用费支付方式、标准，经国务院专利行政部门公告后，任何单位或个人书面通知专利权人并按照标价付费即可获得实施许可。这种制度有利于实现简便快捷的“一对多”专利许可，提升对接效率，降低制度性交易成本。

《通知》的具体要求包括：

（1）充分认识开放许可制度实施的重要意义，加大宣传力度，盘活高校、科研机构的存量专利，帮助中小企业以较低成本获取专利技术。

（2）指导专利权人通过专利业务办理系统（https://cponline.cnipa.gov.cn/）规范在线提交开放许可声明。

（3）推动试点项目便捷转为开放许可：此前全国各地大范围开展了专利开放许可试点项目，试点地区应指导权利人对已达成开放许可或有许可意向的专利提交开放许可声明，同时开展批量提交和批量受理工作，推动转化便捷完成。

（4）指导专利权人合理估算许可使用费，加强一次性付费、提成支付、入门费附加提成等常见的专利许可使用费支付方式的宣传工作，并对相关法律法规、国家标准、估算指引进行解读。

（5）加强开放许可声明信息的开放共享：指导知识产权运营服务平台、产业知识产权运营中心等有关各方用好专利开放许可公告数据，向相关产业领域的企业匹配推送。

（6）充分发挥各方作用促进供需对接：有机结合与高校和科研机构存量专利盘活、专利产业化促进中小企业成长、重点产业知识产权强链增效等工作从各环节保障政策实施。

（7）指导做好开放许可达成备案：促指导专利权人或被许可人按照相关规定，及时向国家知识产权局备案。

（8）强化开放许可监管和纠纷调解：各省（直辖市、自治区）知识产权局要对专利开放许可过程中的不诚信行为依法依规开展信用监管。对于专利权人提供虚假材料、隐瞒事实等问题依法予以处罚，同时按照《专利开放许可实施纠纷调解工作办法（试行）》相关规定，引导当事人以自行协商、申请调解等方式解决开放许可纠纷。

（9）加强制度宣传解读和典型案例推广。

资料来源：国家知识产权局

新闻链接：https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/7/16/art_75_193774.html

CNIPA: as of June 2024, China's Valid Domestic Invention Patents Reached 4.425 Million and Valid Registered Trademarks 45.909 Million

Date: 29 July 2024

At the ‘Promoting High-Quality Development' series of press conferences held by the State Council Information Office, Shen Changyu, Director of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), outlined overall progress in the reform and development of the intellectual property (IP) sector, focusing on five key themes: IP creation, utilization, protection, services, and international cooperation. The details of each theme are as follows:

1. IP Creation

High-value intellectual property continues to emerge. As of June 2024, China's valid domestic invention patents reached 4.425 million, with 72.8% owned by enterprises, reflecting heightened corporate innovation activity. The number of high-value invention patents per 10,000 people reached 12.9, achieving the 14th Five-Year Plan target ahead of schedule. Additionally, the number of valid registered trademarks in China hit a new high of 45.909 million. Between January and June 2024, 554,000 invention patents were granted, a 28.0% year-on-year increase, and 2.463 million trademarks were registered, up by 22.0%. Moreover, 111 geographical indication products and certification trademarks were recognized, and 5,365 integrated circuit layout designs were registered.

2. IP Utilization

The added value of patent-intensive industries reached RMB 15.3 trillion (approx. US$ 2.14 trillion) in the first half of 2024, accounting for 12.7% of GDP. From January to May 2024, the total value of IP royalties in relation to imports and exports was RMB 180 billion (approx. US$ 25.2 billion), reflecting a 14.1% year-on-year increase, with exports growing by 17.7%, outpacing the import growth rate by 4.7 percentage points.

3. IP Protection

The newly revised Patent Law has been fully implemented, and the revision of the Trademark Law is now on the legislative agenda of the National People's Congress Standing Committee. CNIPA also issued Measures for the Protection of Geographical Indication Products and Provisions on the Registration and Administration of Collective Marks and Certification Marks. Additionally, CNIPA has initiated pilot programs for data IP protection in 17 provinces and cities, facilitating the circulation and utilization of data as a resource.

4. IP Services

CNIPA continues to enhance the quality and efficiency of IP examination. The average examination period for invention patents has been reduced to 15.7 months, with an accuracy rate of 94.2%. The average examination period for trademark registration remains stable at 4 months, with a qualification rate of 97.7%, reaching internationally advanced levels under the same examination system.

5. International Cooperation:

China remains a global leader in applications filed through the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)'s three major systems: PCT international patents, the Hague System for International Design, and the Madrid International Trademark System. As of June 2024, foreign entities held 919,000 valid invention patents and 2.135 million registered trademarks in China, reflecting year-on-year increases of 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively.

Source: State Council Information Office

http://www.scio.gov.cn/live/2024/34378/tw/

国知局：截至 2024年6月，我国国内发明专利有效量已达 442.5万件，有效注册商标量达 4590.9万件

日期：2024年7月29日

在国务院新闻办举行的“推动高质量发展”系列主题新闻发布会上，国知局局长申长雨介绍了知识产权领域改革发展的总体情况，主要分为知识产权创造、运用、保护、服务和国际合作五个主题。

具体来看，在知识产权创造方面，高价值知识产权不断涌现。截至2024年6月，我国国内发明专利有效量达到442.5万件，权利人为企业的发明专利占比提升到72.8%，企业创新更加活跃。每万人口高价值发明专利拥有量达到12.9件，提前实现国家 “十四五” 规划预期目标。国内有效注册商标量达4590.9万件，再创新高。其中，2024年1月至6月，我国授权发明专利55.4万件，同比增长28.0%；注册商标246.3万件，同比增长22.0%；认定地理标志产品和核准地理标志集证商标共111件，登记集成电路布图设计5365件。

在知识产权运用方面，2024年上半年专利密集型产业增加值达到15.3万亿元，占GDP比重增至12.7%。2024年1月至5月，知识产权使用费进出口总额达1800亿元，同比增长14.1%，其中出口额同比增长17.7%，高于进口额增速4.7个百分点。

在知识产权保护方面，新修订的《专利法》及《专利法实施细则》已全面实施，《商标法》修改列入全国人大常委会立法规划；国知局发布《地理标志产品保护办法》和《集体商标、证明商标注册和管理规定》。同时，国知局在全国17个省市开展数据知识产权保护试点工作，便利了数据要素流通利用。

在知识产权服务方面，国知局持续提升知识产权审查质量和审查效率，发明专利平均审查周期压减至15.7个月，审查准确率达到94.2%，商标注册平均审查周期稳定在4个月，审查合格率保持在97.7%，均达到相同审查制度下的国际先进水平。

在知识产权国际合作方面，中国申请人在世界知识产权组织三大业务体系——PCT国际专利、海牙体系外观设计和马德里国际商标申请中的申请量稳居世界前列。同时，截至2024年6月，国外在华有效发明专利和有效注册商标量分别达到91.9万件和213.5万件，同比分别增长了3.9%和3.8%。

资料来源：国新网

新闻链接

http://www.scio.gov.cn/live/2024/34378/tw/

SPC Releases a Typical Case, Clarifying Evaluation Factors for Internet Web Page Images and Video Disclosure in Patent Authorization and Confirmation Cases

Date: 12 July 2024

Beijing Zi A Technology Co., Ltd. (‘Zi A Company') is the holder of an invention patent: ‘Multifunctional Handheld HD X-ray Detector,' number 201310354697.8. On March 24, 2020, Beijing Jing B Technology Co., Ltd. (‘Jing B Company') filed a request for invalidation of the patent, relying on notarized copies of videos and images from YouTube and Facebook as evidence.

The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) determined that the evidence provided by Jing B Company did not establish that the invention patent had been made continuously available to the general public before the invention patent application date. Consequently, the videos and images published on YouTube and Facebook did not constitute prior art that would defeat the novelty and inventiveness of the patent. The CNIPA, therefore, upheld the validity of the patent.

Dissatisfied with this decision, Jing B Company filed a lawsuit with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court, requesting annulment of the decision and an order that the CNIPA issue a new decision. The Beijing Intellectual Property Court overturned the CNIPA's decision, ruled in favor of Jing B Company, and ordered CNIPA to issue a new decision. Zi A Company, dissatisfied with the first-instance judgment made by the Beijing Intellectual Property Court, appealed to the Supreme People's Court (‘the SPC').

The SPC, at second instance, ruled that the publication date of images and videos on internet websites should be determined with reference to a high degree of probability standard. The determination should be made on the basis of a comprehensive consideration of the website's credibility, operational management model, and technical methods, focusing on the editing and publishing mechanisms of the images and videos.

In this case, because Facebook and YouTube allow users to edit the publication date, and changes in the publication status do not affect the displayed publication date, the evidence provided by Jing B Company was insufficient to prove that the videos and images had been made public at the displayed publication date. This evidence could not, therefore, be relied on as prior art that would destroy the novelty and inventiveness of the patent. Consequently, the SPC overturned the first-instance judgment of the Beijing Intellectual Property Court and dismissed claims raised by Jing B Company.

Source: The Intellectual Property Court of the SPC

https://ipc.court.gov.cn/zh-cn/news/view-3200.html

最高法知产庭发布典型案例，明确在专利授权确权案件中互联网网页图片、视频公开的审查判断因素

日期：2024年7月12日

北京紫某科技有限公司（以下简称紫某公司）系专利号为201310354697.8、名称为“一种多功能手持式高清X射线检测仪”的发明专利的专利权人。2020年3月24日，北京精某科技有限公司（以下简称精某公司）以经公证的YouTube和Facebook网站上的视频和图片作为证据，针对前述专利权提出无效宣告请求。

国家知识产权局认为精某公司提供的证据不能确定其在本专利申请日之前是否始终处于普通公众想得知即可得知的状态，进而不能确定上述证据是否可以作为评价本专利新颖性和创造性的现有技术，并作出维持专利权有效的决定。精某公司不服，向北京知识产权法院提起诉讼，请求撤销被诉决定，判令国家知识产权局重新作出决定。北京知识产权法院一审判决撤销前述决定，并判令国家知识产权局重新作出决定。紫某公司不服一审判决，上诉至最高人民法院。

最高人民法院二审认为，对互联网网站网页上的图片和视频发布时间的审查判断，应当以高度盖然性为证明标准，在综合考虑该网站的资质信用、运营管理模式、技术手段等相关因素的基础上，重点审查其网页图片和视频的编辑、发布机制，结合在案其他证据作出准确认定。本案中，由于Facebook和YouTube允许用户编辑发布时间，且发布状态变化不影响显示的发布时间，精某公司提交的证据不足以证明视频和图片在显示的发布时间即为公开状态，因此不足以作为评价专利新颖性和创造性的现有技术。最终，最高人民法院撤销了北京知识产权法院的一审判决，驳回了精某公司的诉讼请求。

资料来源：最高人民法院知识产权法庭 2024-07-12

新闻链接：https://ipc.court.gov.cn/zh-cn/news/view-3200.html

Shandong High People's Court Holds Recommended National Standards Capable of Copyright Protection. Infringer Ordered to Pay Compensation of RMB 150,000 (approx. US$ 21,005)

Date: 14 July 2024

China Quality Standard Publishing & Media Co., Ltd. (‘Quality Standard Company') publishes recommended National Standards. In 2022, it discovered that Yantai Foodmate Information Technology Co., Ltd. (‘Foodmate Company') had, without authorization, provided free reading and downloading services for the recommended National Standards through its website ‘Foodmate.net' and related WeChat public accounts, and through APP programs. Quality Standard Company claimed that Foodmate Company had infringed its right of communication via information networks and disrupted the normal publishing and dissemination order of National Standards. It filed a lawsuit in the Yantai Intermediate People's Court, Shandong Province, seeking cessation of the infringement and demanding compensation for economic loss and reasonable expenses totaling over RMB 8 million (approx. US$ 1,120,256).

The Yantai Intermediate People's Court held that the recommended National Standards, being voluntary technical norms, did not have the nature of laws or regulations, and were not necessarily formulated or issued by state organs. It should, therefore, be recognized that they can constitute a ‘work' for the purposes of the Copyright Law.

The recommended National Standards involved in this case were developed following the provisions of the Standardization Law, and the related text, tables, and data created as a result of this process involved creative effort and originality. They, therefore, met the requirements for protection as a ‘work' and should be protected under the Copyright Law.

In summary, the Yantai Intermediate People's Court ordered Foodmate Company to cease the infringing activities and to compensate Quality Standard Company for economic loss and reasonable expenses, totaling RMB 150,000 (approx. US$ 21,005). Foodmate Company, dissatisfied with the first-instance judgment, appealed to the Shandong High People's Court.

On appeal, the Shandong High People's Court upheld the decision of the lower court. It held that the recommended National Standards were the subject of copyright protection under China's copyright law, and confirmed that Quality Standard Company held the right of communication via information networks in respect of them. It was entitled to take legal action and seek compensation for infringement of this right by others. Shandong High People's Court also ruled that Foodmate Company's unauthorized online dissemination constituted infringement. The judgment in this case is now final.

Source: Sina Tech

https://finance.sina.com.cn/tech/roll/2024-07-12/doc-inccweix4581638.shtml

山东高院二审认定具有创造性的国家推荐性标准受著作权法保护，侵权被告被判赔 15万元

日期：2024年7月14日

在中国质量标准出版传媒有限公司（以下简称质量标准公司）与烟台富美特信息科技股份有限公司（以下简称富美特公司）之间的著作权纠纷案中，质量标准公司于2022年发现富美特公司未经授权，通过其运营的“食品伙伴网”及相关微信公众号和APP程序，传播并提供推荐性国家标准的免费阅读和下载服务。质量标准公司认为此举侵犯了其信息网络传播权，并扰乱了国家标准的正常出版传播秩序，遂向烟台市中级人民法院提起诉讼，要求富美特公司停止侵权行为，并赔偿经济损失及合理开支，总计超过800万元。

烟台中院认为，推荐性国家标准属于自愿采用的技术性规范，不具有法规性质，且并不当然由国家机关独立制定或作出，故应认定推荐性国家标准在符合作品其他条件的情况下，属于著作权法保护的范围。涉案推荐性国家标准系遵循标准化法的规定制定，形成的相关文字、表格、数据等成果是付出了创造性劳动所得，具有独创性，且经国家标准化管理委员会发布及许可出版，符合作品的构成要件，应当受到著作权法的保护。综上，判令富美特公司停止涉案侵权行为，并赔偿质量标准公司经济损失及合理开支共计15万元。富美特公司不服一审判决，上诉至山东省高级人民法院。

山东省高级人民法院经审理认为，国家推荐性标准具有版权，应受到我国著作权法保护，认定质量标准公司享有涉案国家推荐性标准的信息网络传播权，有权就他人实施侵犯国家推荐性标准的信息网络传播权的行为起诉维权并获得赔偿，同时认定富美特公司在未取得质量标准公司的授权而实施的网络传播行为构成侵权，维持了一审判决。该案判决现已生效。

资料来源：新浪科技

新闻链接：https://finance.sina.com.cn/tech/roll/2024-07-12/doc-inccweix4581638.shtml

