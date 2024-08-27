ARTICLE
CNIPA Holds Bilateral Meetings With IP Agencies From Multiple Countries And Regions

During the meetings, CNIPA Commissioner Shen Changyu provided updates on China's latest progress in IP.
From July 9 to 10, during the Sixty-Fifth Series of Meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in Geneva, Switzerland, the CNIPA held bilateral meetings with intellectual property (IP) agencies from Japan, Russia, Iran, South Africa, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the African Intellectual Property Organization. The meetings facilitated in-depth exchanges on issues of mutual concerns, and reached a series of consensuses.

During the meetings, CNIPA Commissioner Shen Changyu provided updates on China's latest progress in IP. He emphasized that the Chinese government has attached great importance to IP work, and approved the establishment of an inter-ministerial joint conference system aimed at building an IP powerhouse, thereby enhancing top-level IP design. He highlighted the continuous improvements in IP creation, utilization, protection, management, and services, and the ongoing optimization of the innovation environment. Shen expressed willingness to work closely with all parties to strengthen communication and cooperation, providing better services for users worldwide.

The attendees expressed their desire to deepen IP cooperation with China, and advance exchanges in areas including IP finance, patent quality improvement, trademark protection, geographical indication cooperation, application of artificial intelligence in examinations, talent training, and services for small and medium-sized enterprises, to jointly support innovation and development.

