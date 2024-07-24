The Sixty-Fifth Series of Meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the WIPO took place on July 9, 2024, in Geneva, Switzerland. Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA ....

The Sixty-Fifth Series of Meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the WIPO took place on July 9, 2024, in Geneva, Switzerland. Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA, led the Chinese government delegation to the meetings and delivered a general statement.

Shen introduced the latest progress in China's IP undertakings, noting that the Chinese government has attached great importance to IP work, and stepped up efforts to the building of an IP powerhouse, continuous strengthening of IP legal protection, improvement of IP management system, enhancement of IP full-chain protection, and promotion of IP commercialization and utilization, which support its high-quality development. In 2023, the commemorative events marking the 50th anniversary of the cooperation between China and the WIPO were successfully held to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

Shen expressed appreciation for the WIPO's achievements over the past year, and congratulated on the successful conclusion of WIPO Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge. He called for the WIPO to continue playing a central role in setting international IP norms and urged further progress in advancing the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, improving the WIPO's Global IP Services, and including Chinese and other official languages of the UN in the Madrid System for trademarks and the Hague System for industrial designs to better meet global innovators' needs.

The Chinese delegation comprised representatives from the CNIPA, the National Copyright Administration, the State Administration for Market Regulation, the Permanent Mission of China to the UN at Geneva, and the Intellectual Property Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China. The All-China Patent Attorneys Association and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade attended the meetings as observers.

