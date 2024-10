Blockchain Bites: RBA announces strategic commitment to wholesale CBDC work, Australian misinformation bill stirs free speech debate, SEC cans ‘wild-caught' NFT membership, SEC flips on the phrase "crypto-asset securities" with no definition

Blockchain Bites: Crypto in limbo as ASIC calls for licensing obligations on tokens?, Policing the digital economy: Australia proposes sweeping scam prevention obligations, Coinbase takes rulemaking petition to Appeals Court, Alameda CEO sentenced over FTX fraud

Transforming Innovation – Exploring the latest Gen AI Breakthroughs and how they affect R&D and Intellectual Property Management

