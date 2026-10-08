ARTICLE
8 October 2026

第15回中国知的財産年次大会が北京で盛大に開幕

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The 15th China Intellectual Property Annual Conference (CIPAC) convened in Beijing on September 8, 2026, bringing together government officials, domestic and international IP experts, prominent corporate representatives, and service institution leaders. Participants engaged in deep discussions on cutting-edge topics including IP legal protection, patent commercialization, overseas IP strategies for enterprises, and high-level opening-up policies aligned with China's 15th Five-Year Plan strategic development
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　2026年9月8日、「『第15次五カ年計画』期間における知的財産事業の高品質な発展を力強く推進する」をテーマとする第15回中国知的財産年次大会（CIPAC）が、北京国家会議センター第2期で正式に開幕した。

　本大会は、国家の「第15次五カ年計画」期間における戦略的発展の大局に密接に連動し、政府の所管部門、国内外の知的財産界の専門家・学者、著名企業の代表者、およびサービス機関の責任者らが一堂に会した。大会期間中、複数の分科会や特別サイドイベントにおいて、知的財産権の法的保障、特許の転化・活用、企業の海外知的財産戦略、および高水準の対外開放といった最先端のテーマをめぐり、深い議論が交わされた。

　わが国の知的財産権分野において最大規模かつ最高水準の交流プラットフォームである本年次大会の成功裏の開催は、政府と企業間の実務的な対話を促進しただけでなく、社会全体のイノベーション活力をさらに喚起し、実体経済の質の高い発展に貢献する強力な原動力をもたらした。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

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