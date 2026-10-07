국가지식재산권국, 《특허우선심사관리방법》 관련 시행 업무를 잘 수행할 데 관한 통

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China's National Intellectual Property Administration has issued new regulations governing patent priority examination procedures, introducing significant changes to application processes and online submission requirements. The updated Patent Priority Examination Management Method will replace the 2017 version, establishing new protocols for handling priority examination requests and transitioning existing cases under different regulatory frameworks.
새로 개정된 《특허우선심사관리방법》(국가지식산권국령 제85호, 이하 신《방법》이라 함)은 2026년 9월 1일부터 정식 시행되며, 2017년에 발표된 《특허우선심사관리방법》(이하 원《방법》이라 함)은 동시에 폐지된다. 신구 규정의 원활한 과도기 이행과 우선심사 업무의 질서 있는 연결을 보장하기 위하여 관련 사항을 다음과 같이 통지한다.
2026년 9월 1일부터 제출되는 특허우선심사청구는 신《방법》의 관련 규정에 따라 처리한다. 2026년 9월 1일 전에 이미 제출된 것은 여전히 원《방법》의 규정에 따라 처리한다.
2026년 9월 1일부터 재심사 또는 무효선언 사건의 당사자가 제출하는 우선심사청구는 관련 업무를 모두 국가지식산권국 “특허업무처리시스템”의 “특허사무서비스” 모듈을 통해 온라인으로 처리하여야 한다. 구체적인 처리 절차는 첨부 1을 참조한다. 기존 “특허업무처리시스템”의 “재심무효” 모듈은 재심사 또는 무효선언 사건의 우선심사 업무를 더 이상 수리하지 않는다.
2026년 9월 1일부터 제출되는 특허우선심사청구에는 새로 개정된 《특허우선심사청구서》 서식을 적용하며, 구판 서식은 동시에 사용이 중지된다. 서식 템플릿은 첨부 2를 참조한다. 이번 서식 개정은 클라이언트 및 전자출원 데이터 표준 규범 조정과는 관련이 없다.
(출처:국가지식재산권국)
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