허베이, 산업 지식재산권 운영센터의 역할 더욱 강화

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Hebei Province's Market Supervision and Administration Bureau has issued new guidelines establishing operational standards for provincial-level industrial intellectual property operation centers. The directive outlines key responsibilities, basic conditions, and recognition management protocols while encouraging collaboration among universities, research institutions, and IP service organizations to strengthen the integration of technological innovation and industrial development.
최근,허베이성 시장감독관리국이 <<허베이성 산업 지식재산 운영센터 설립관리 업무지침(잠정)>>(이하 지침으로 함ㅇ)을 발표하고 성급 산업 지식재산 운영센터의 설립·운영 기준을 정비했다
《지침》은 주요 직책, 기초 조건, 인정 관리 등 방면에서 규범을 마련하여, 성급 산업 지식재산권 운영센터의 규범적 건설, 일상 관리 및 효율적 운영을 강화하기 위한 운영 지침을 제공하고, 지식재산권 운영센터가 기능과 역할을 더 잘 발휘하도록 추진하며, 과학기술 혁신과 산업 혁신의 심층 융합을 촉진한다.” 허베이성 시장감독관리국 관계자가 소개했다.
《지침》의 하이라이트는 구체적으로 공동 건설 기관 추가, 설립 준비 승인 단계 신설, 관리 레드라인 명확화 등 3가지 방면에 구현된다. 소개에 따르면, 허베이 일부 기관이 이전에 지식재산권 운영 서비스에 참여한 것이 많지 않은 실제 상황을 고려하여, 《지침》은 건설 주체 방면에서 성내외 대학, 과학연구기관, 각종 지식재산권 서비스 기관, 검사·모니터링 기관 등 관련 기관이 운영센터 건설에 공동 참여하도록 장려하며, 공동 건설 기관은 3개를 초과하지 않는다.
(출처:국가지식재산권국)
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