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국무원 지식재산권 보호 및 활용15.5규획 심의 통과 보도

K Kangxin More Contributor Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services.

China's State Council has approved the 15th Five-Year Plan for Intellectual Property Protection and Utilization, marking a critical phase in building China into an intellectual property powerhouse. The plan addresses new challenges posed by rapid technological revolution and intensifying global innovation competition, while establishing concrete policy goals and strategic tasks for the next five years.