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8 September 2026

국무원 지식재산권 보호 및 활용15.5규획 심의 통과 보도

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China's State Council has approved the 15th Five-Year Plan for Intellectual Property Protection and Utilization, marking a critical phase in building China into an intellectual property powerhouse. The plan addresses new challenges posed by rapid technological revolution and intensifying global innovation competition, while establishing concrete policy goals and strategic tasks for the next five years.
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최근 신화망은 중국 국무원 리창 총리가 주재한 국무원 상무회의에서 <<지식재산권 보호 및 활용 15.5규획>>이 심의 통과되었다고 보도하였다.

새로운 과학기술 혁명과 산업변화가 빠르게 진행되고 글로벌 혁신경쟁이 심화되면서 지식재산 업무에 새로운 과제가 제기되고 있다.

15.5기간은 중국식 현대화의 기초를 다지고,지식재산 강국 건설을 본격화하는 핵심 단계로,동 규칙은 향후 5년간 지식재산 정책의 목표와 전략과제를 구체화는 역할을 한다.

상무회의는 지식재산 제도의 부족한 부분을 신속히 보완하고 관련 법률 행정법규의 제정 개정 폐지 해석을 추진하며,후속 정책조치를 정비할 필요가 있다고 강조한다.

동 회의는 지식재산의 고품질 공급을 강화하고 권익 배분 개혁을 심화하여 정책지원과 시장서비스를 확대하여 지식재산의 전환과 활용 효율을 제고해야 한다고 제시한다.

동 회의는 지식재산 인재를 양성하기 위한 전 주기 체계를 구축하고 고급형 복합형 응용형 인재를 빠르게 육성하여 지식재산 권리과 서비스 역량을 강화해야 한다고 밝힌다.

(출처:CNIPA사이트)

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