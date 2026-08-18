ARTICLE
18 August 2026

中国・カナダ、特許審査ハイウェイ（PPH）試行を5年間延長

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China's National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) have agreed to extend their Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot program for an additional five years, maintaining the framework that enables accelerated patent examination through shared審査results.
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　中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）とカナダ知的財産庁（CIPO）は、特許審査ハイウェイ（PPH）試行プログラムを2026年9月1日から5年間延長することで合意した。新たな試行期間は2031年8月31日までで、PPH申請に関する要件や手続きに変更はない。

　PPHは、各国・地域の特許審査機関の間で審査結果などを共有し、特許審査の迅速化を図る仕組みである。CNIPAは2011年11月に最初のPPH試行プログラムを開始して以来、38カ国・地域の特許審査機関とPPH協力体制を構築しており、中国の出願人による海外での特許の早期権利化を支援している。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

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