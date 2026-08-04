Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services.
China's National Intellectual Property Administration has unveiled significant reforms to its patent priority examination system, introducing streamlined procedures and expanded support for emerging and future industries. The revised regulations establish new quality standards, clarify eligibility criteria, and eliminate additional fees while strengthening coordination between central and local authorities.