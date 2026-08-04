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4 August 2026

国家知識産権局、特許優先審査制度を見直し 9月1日施行

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China's National Intellectual Property Administration has unveiled significant reforms to its patent priority examination system, introducing streamlined procedures and expanded support for emerging and future industries. The revised regulations establish new quality standards, clarify eligibility criteria, and eliminate additional fees while strengthening coordination between central and local authorities.
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　中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は7月30日、改正「特許優先審査管理弁法」を公布した。新たな規定は9月1日に施行される。新興産業や未来産業に対する支援を強化するとともに、審査の質と効率の向上、申請手続きの利便性向上などを柱としている。

　改正後の弁法は全24条で構成され、優先審査の適用条件や手続き、監督管理などを見直した。適用対象については、国家戦略に沿った新興産業・未来産業分野の質の高い特許出願を重点的に支援する方向を明確化するとともに、改正特許法およびその実施細則を踏まえ、優先審査の対象範囲や適用除外となるケースを整理した。

　また、優先審査制度の運営体制についても改善を図り、中央・地方の連携を強化するほか、省級知識産権局による推薦業務や申請主体への支援を一層規範化する。あわせて、技術革新性や成果の実用化価値を重視した案件選定を進め、特許代理機関によるサービス体制を強化するとともに、誠実信用の原則に反する行為に対しては相応の措置を講じることで優先審査案件全体の品質向上を図った。

　さらに、既存技術資料の提出要件を見直すなど申請手続きを簡素化し、申請者の利便性向上を図るとともに、優先審査に追加の手数料を課さないことを明確化した。また、実務上の課題を踏まえ、運用手続きも見直した。

出所：国家知識産権局Wechat公式アカウント 

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