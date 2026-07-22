国家知識産権局、2026年全国特許調査を実施へ
K
Kangxin
More
Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services.
China's National Intellectual Property Administration has launched a comprehensive 2026 nationwide patent survey targeting approximately 13,000 patent holders and 40,000 valid patents across 27 provinces. The survey will examine patent creation, protection, utilization, commercialization rates, infringement cases, high-value compensation, industry-academia collaboration, and overseas patent activities to inform intellectual property policy development.
China
Intellectual Property
Article Insights
Kangxin are most popular:
within Antitrust/Competition Law, Government, Public Sector and Consumer Protection topic(s)
in China
中国国家知識産権局はこのほど、「2026年全国
特許調査」の実施に関する通知を発表した。企業の特許創出、保護、活用の実態を把握し、知的財産政策の立案やマクロ管理に役立てることが目的である。
調査は北京市など27省・市・自治区を対象に実施し、約1万3000社の特許権者と約4万件の有効特許を対象とする。
調査項目は、企業の特許創出、保護・活用の状況に加え、知的財産人材・管理体制、海外での知的財産活動など多岐にわたる。特許の事業化率や実施率、特許侵害の被害状況、高額賠償事案の割合、産学研連携による共同研究、海外での特許取得状況などを重点的に調査する。
調査は国家知識産権局が統一様式と統一システムを用いて実施する。各地の知識産権局には担当部署を定めるとともに、調査データの正確性や信頼性の確保を徹底するよう求めている。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
[View Source]