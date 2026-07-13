ARTICLE

国家知識産権局、マカオ出願人向け特許優先審査を常設化

K Kangxin More Contributor Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services.

China's National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has transitioned its pilot program for expedited patent examination for Macao applicants into a permanent system, marking a significant development in intellectual property protection within the Greater Bay Area. Since its trial launch in July 2023, approximately 100 patent applications have benefited from shortened examination periods through offices in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. This formalization aims to strengthen innovation support and facilita