ARTICLE
13 July 2026

国家知識産権局、マカオ出願人向け特許優先審査を常設化

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China's National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has transitioned its pilot program for expedited patent examination for Macao applicants into a permanent system, marking a significant development in intellectual property protection within the Greater Bay Area. Since its trial launch in July 2023, approximately 100 patent applications have benefited from shortened examination periods through offices in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. This formalization aims to strengthen innovation support and facilita
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中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は7月1日、マカオ特別行政区の出願人を対象とする中国本土での特許優先審査制度について、試行事業を終了し、正式制度として常設化した。粤港澳大湾区（グレーターベイエリア）建設を推進し、マカオのイノベーション主体による中国本土での知的財産保護を支援することが目的である。

　同制度は2023年7月に試行を開始し、一定の条件を満たす特許出願について、国家知識産権局専利局の広州・深セン両代弁処を通じて優先審査を申請できる仕組みである。これまで約100件の特許出願が優先審査の対象となり、審査期間の短縮や、中国本土での特許取得・活用の促進に寄与してきた。

　国家知識産権局は、試行事業が所期の成果を上げたことから制度を常設化し、今後もマカオのイノベーション発展とグレーターベイエリア建設を支援していくとしている。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

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