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13 July 2026

中国专利证书的演变历程

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CCPIT Patent & Trademark Law Office

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中国专利证书自诞生以来经历了从纸质到数字化的重大变革，这一演变过程不仅反映了专利制度的完善，更体现了国家政务服务的现代化转型。
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专利保护制度的建立与完善，是人类文明发展过程中的重要一环，而专利证书作为专利权的法定凭证，是一个国家专利制度发展水平的重要标志。中国专利证书自诞生之日起，经历了从无到有、从简陋到精美、从单一到多元的演变历程，从最初泛黄的纸质凭证到如今的数字化电子证书，清晰映射出我国专利制度的建立、完善、创新及政务服务的数字化转型。本文将沿时间脉络介绍中国专利证书的演变历程。

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