ARTICLE
6 July 2026

광동 광주는 AI로 지적재산권 지혜 서비스를 부여한다

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The Guangzhou Intellectual Property Protection Center recently hosted a specialized event focusing on "AI + Intellectual Property" smart services to empower small and medium-sized enterprises' innovation and development. The activity brought together university experts, specialized enterprises, and industry associations to provide precision services combining artificial intelligence with IP protection, helping cultivate new quality productive forces in Guangzhou's key industries.
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최근,광동 광주지적재산권보호센터 (이하"광주보호센터"로 략칭함) 는 광주시 중소기업지적재산권공공서비스지혜능력부여전문활동을 개최하여"AI + 지적재산권"지혜서비스에 초점을 맞추고 중소기업의 혁신발전을 정확하게 부여하며 신질생산력육성을 조력했다.

이번 행사는"지혜부능은 기업의 흥산을 돕는다"는 주제로 광주의 중점산업발전수요를 단단히 틀어쥐고 대학교, 전문정특신기업, 업종협회 지적재산권전문가자원을 집결하여 플랫폼 AI + 기능시연, AI + 지적재산권서비스부능, 특허성과운영실전공유, 국가지적재산권정보리용권위지침해독을 핵심으로 중소기업에 정밀화, 장면화된"AI + 지적재산권"전문서비스서비스를 제공한다.

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