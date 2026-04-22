China's Top Court Highlights Key Cases To Boost Northeast Economic Revival

China's SPC on Tuesday unveiled eight landmark cases aimed at supporting the economic revitalization of the northeastern region, emphasizing the role of judicial measures...

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China's SPC on Tuesday unveiled eight landmark cases aimed at supporting the economic revitalization of the northeastern region, emphasizing the role of judicial measures in maintaining market order and fostering a favorable business environment.

Northeast China, historically the nation's industrial heartland, comprises the provinces of Liaoning, Jilin, and Heilongjiang. The region is undergoing a transformation to combat economic stagnation and outdated industries by modernizing its industrial base, attracting new businesses, and improving infrastructure. The goal is to evolve into a dynamic economic zone, leveraging the region's strategic location and resources for sustainable growth.

During the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), the Supreme Court underscored the importance of regional development, pledging to enhance the competitiveness of market entities and support the establishment of a modern industrial system through improved case handling.

In a notable case, a Jilin resident surnamed Wei applied for a design patent similar to the packaging of a local rice company, despite the company holding an existing patent. After the CNIPA invalidated his patent, Wei sued the company twice. The company then filed a countersue, accusing Wei of infringing on its legitimate rights.

The Jilin High People's Court found that the company had secured the packaging patent at least five years before Wei's application, concluding that his patent filing was improper and his lawsuits were malicious. The court ruled in favor of the company, ordering Wei to pay 60,000 yuan ($8,688) in compensation.

The Jilin court emphasized the importance of protecting intellectual property and encouraging innovation while preventing the misuse of litigation rights to harm business reputations and disrupt market order.

The Supreme Court highlighted this case as a significant intellectual property ruling in the agricultural sector, defending the grain industry's brand and market order and safeguarding national food security. The decision provides clear guidance on distinguishing between legitimate rights protection and abuse of rights, balancing innovation protection with fair competition.

https://chinaipr.mofcom.gov.cn/article/centralgovernment/202604/1995659.html

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