4 December 2025

중국 표준화연구원은 <<2025년 표준필수특허 발전 보고서>>를 발표함

2025년10월16일 중국표준화연구원은 <<2025년 표준필수특허 발전 보고서>>를 발표하였다.

동 보고서는 총5개 부로 구성되어 있으며 주요내용은 다음과 같이 있다.

  1. 표준과 특허의 협력적 발전을 위한 참고 방법 제시
  2. 주요 국제기구의 표준필수특허 실무 현황 정리
  3. 주요 국가 지역의 표준필수특허 발전 동향 종합
  4. 중국 표준필수특허의 발전 성과 및 주요 과제 논의
  5. 제15차 5개년 규획 기간의 표준필수특허 발전 및 거버넌스 정책 제언

(출처: 중국 표준화연구원사이트)

