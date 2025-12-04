중국 표준화연구원은 <<2025년 표준필수특허 발전 보고서>>를 발표함

Kangxin are most popular:
2025년10월16일 중국표준화연구원은 <<2025년 표준필수특허 발전 보고서>>를 발표하였다.
동 보고서는 총5개 부로 구성되어 있으며 주요내용은 다음과 같이 있다.
- 표준과 특허의 협력적 발전을 위한 참고 방법 제시
- 주요 국제기구의 표준필수특허 실무 현황 정리
- 주요 국가 지역의 표준필수특허 발전 동향 종합
- 중국 표준필수특허의 발전 성과 및 주요 과제 논의
- 제15차 5개년 규획 기간의 표준필수특허 발전 및 거버넌스 정책 제언
(출처: 중국 표준화연구원사이트)
