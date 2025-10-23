EPO-CNIPA Joint Communiqué On Extension Of PCT ISA Pilot

The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) pilot programme between the CNIPA and the European Patent Office (EPO) will continue until 30 November 2031. Nationals and residents of the People's Republic of China will continue to have the option to select the EPO as their International Searching Authority (ISA).

The CNIPA and the EPO are pleased to announce that the PCT pilot programme allowing Chinese applicants to designate the EPO as their ISA will continue until 30 November 2031.

The heads of the two offices agreed to the extension of the pilot at their bilateral heads of office meeting in Porto on 22 September.

Since its launch in December 2020, more than 770 enterprises, universities, and research institutes - nationals and residents of the People's Republic of China - have designated the EPO as their ISA, benefiting from fast, top-quality search reports and insightful written opinions that expedite the road toward European patent protection.

By choosing the EPO as their ISA, Chinese nationals and residents gain a strategic advantage. They can accelerate the European patent grant process when entering the European phase and bypass supplementary search, thereby saving substantial time and cost. Additionally, these applicants benefit from a 75% reduction in examination fees when requesting international preliminary examination under PCT Chapter II with the EPO. The pilot continues to accept up to 3,000 applications per year, maintaining broad access to its benefits, and the applications must be filed in English.

"As an important part of the cooperation between the CNIPA and the EPO, the pilot project has been widely welcomed by Chinese users since it was launched. More than 770 innovative entities have benefited from the pilot so far. We welcome the extension of the project, enabling Chinese entities to continue to choose the EPO as ISA and thus making it easier to apply for IP and get patent protection in Europe," said CNIPA Commissioner Shen Changyu.

"Our pilot scheme has proven its worth in practice. By simplifying procedures, reducing costs, and delivering tangible results to innovators, it exemplifies the impact of strategic international cooperation. Extending the programme until 2031 ensures that even more Chinese innovators can enjoy the European IP landscape with clarity and confidence. This extension is more than a signal of commitment between the EPO and the CNIPA - it is a direct endorsement of our shared mission to elevate innovation, reduce barriers, and strengthen cooperation across our regions," said EPO President António Campinos.