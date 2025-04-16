Shen Changyu Holds Bilateral Talks With WIPO DG Daren Tang

On March 26, Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA, held a bilateral meeting with Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Shen emphasized that, in accordance with the spirit of the congratulatory letters sent by President Xi Jinping to the commemorative event marking China-WIPO 50th anniversary of cooperation and to the 2024 International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI) World Congress, China has actively participated in the formulation of international intellectual property rules under the WIPO framework. Together with other parties, China has contributed to the successful conclusion of the WIPO Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge and the Riyadh Design Law Treaty. Additionally, China co-hosted the Third Belt and Road High-Level Conference on Intellectual Property and the Celebration of the Thirtieth Anniversary of China's accession to the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). These events have yielded significant results. China has placed great importance on its cooperation with WIPO and will continue to constructively engage in global intellectual property governance under the WIPO framework, working together to promote the development of the global intellectual property ecosystem.

Tang commended China's achievements in the field of intellectual property. He noted that in recent years, China has been exploring innovations in intellectual property, and optimizing its intellectual property ecosystem. This move has not only supported its domestic innovation but also set a global benchmark for intellectual property development. WIPO is willing to deepen more fruitful cooperation with China in leveraging IP tools to promote development, improving WIPO's global intellectual property service system and other areas.

The two sides also held in-depth discussions on topics such as the application of artificial intelligence in intellectual property, the formulation of international intellectual property rules for new fields and new businesses, with a series of consensus reached.

CNIPA Deputy Commissioner Lu Pengqi and WIPO Deputy Director General Wang Binying also attended the meeting.

http://chinaipr.mofcom.gov.cn/article/centralgovernment/202503/1990827.html

