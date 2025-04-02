Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services.
3월 20일, 과학기술부
부부장 림신은
국무원 신문판공실
소식공개회에서
북경국제과학창조센터
건설상황을
소개했다. 2024년,
북경은 세계지적재산권기구가
발표한
글로벌과학기술혁신클러스터에서
제3위를 차지했으며
높은
피인과학자수는
연인수로 431명,
만명의
발명특허보유량은
304건,
기초연구인재밀도,
투입강도 등은 모두
전국 제1위를
차지했다.차세대
정보기술, 의약건강,
과학기술서비스업
등 분야에서 조 단위
산업 클러스터를
형성한다.
(출처: 북경상보)
