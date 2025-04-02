ARTICLE
2 April 2025

2024년 베이징 만명 발명 특허 보유량 304건

K
Kangxin

Contributor

Kangxin logo
Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services.
Explore Firm Details
월 20일, 과학기술부 부부장 림신은 국무원 신문판공실...
China Intellectual Property
Kangxin Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

3월 20일, 과학기술부 부부장 림신은 국무원 신문판공실 소식공개회에서 북경국제과학창조센터 건설상황을 소개했다. 2024년, 북경은 세계지적재산권기구가 발표한 글로벌과학기술혁신클러스터에서 제3위를 차지했으며 높은 피인과학자수는 연인수로 431명, 만명의 발명특허보유량은 304건, 기초연구인재밀도, 투입강도 등은 모두 전국 제1위를 차지했다.차세대 정보기술, 의약건강, 과학기술서비스업 등 분야에서 조 단위 산업 클러스터를 형성한다.

(출처: 북경상보)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Kangxin Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More