상해 는 여러 가지 지적 재산권 보호 의 새로운 조치를 내놓았다

상해는 올해 특허전환운용전문행동을
대대적으로
실시하여
대학교원소와
의료위생기구의
보유특허실사사업을
전면적으로
완수하고 도합 6만
8000건의 특허를
실사하였는데 그중
4만 3000여건이
국가전환가능특허자원고에
진입하여 루계로
7800여건의 특허를
전환하였다.올해는"상하이시
데이터 제품
지식재산권 등기
예증 잠행
방법","신시대
특허침해 분쟁
행정재결 업무
강화에 관한
상하이시의 실시
방안","지식재산권
서비스업의 고품질
발전 추진에 관한 몇
가지 조치"등
일련의 문건이
출범하여
지식재산권 제도의
공급을 강화하고
지식재산권 보호
효능을 제고한다.
(출처: 중국경제망)
