PurpleVine IP Secures Victory For Germany's NORMA Group In Chinese Patent Dispute

PurpleVine IP Group, based in Shenzhen, is a China-based and internationally-oriented IP service provider. Founded in 2018, Purplevine currently has 10 offices worldwide with more than 400 full-time employees. We provide full-chain, one-stop IP services that include global prosecution, IP consultancy, IP transactions, licensing, enforcement, and dispute resolution.

Germany-based market leader in engineered joining technology NORMA Group has won a significant legal battle in China, securing a favorable second-instance ruling from the Supreme People's Court in a patent infringement lawsuit against a Suzhou-based company (“Suzhou Company”). The case, which spanned nearly four years, was supported throughout by PurpleVine IP Group (“PurpleVine”), ultimately leading to the validation of NORMA Group's invention patent ZL200710307193.5 and a ruling that halted the production and sale of the infringing products.

In September 2020, NORMA Group discovered that the Suzhou Company was manufacturing clamp products that allegedly infringed on its invention patent. This company, through the export of these infringing products, had become a supplier to a leading global automotive brand, directly threatening NORMA Group's market position. To address the situation and prevent further damage, NORMA Group entrusted PurpleVine to analyze the issue and devise a comprehensive enforcement strategy.

Following a thorough technical analysis, PurpleVine confirmed that the infringing product fell within the scope of NORMA Group's patent protection. Upon receiving NORMA Group's approval, PurpleVine initiated a patent infringement lawsuit and simultaneously addressed the invalidity defense raised by the Suzhou Company. PurpleVine achieved dual victories in both the infringement and patent invalidation proceedings.

The case presented numerous complexities, particularly in navigating the patent invalidation process and the technical aspects of the infringement case. The Suzhou Company's invalidation attempt targeted several claims, including lack of inventiveness and absence of essential technical features of the patent. PurpleVine's team conducted a thorough technical analysis, successfully defending NORMA Group's core invention.

In the infringement lawsuit, PurpleVine's attorneys skillfully addressed the technical details of the patent claims and provided precise counterarguments to the Suzhou Company's defenses. In the second-instance proceedings, the Supreme People's Court upheld the first-instance ruling and also corrected the earlier misinterpretation of the functional features. This decision confirmed that the product in question constituted infringement, providing a solid foundation for NORMA Group's future efforts to protect its rights against similar products.

On June 19, 2024, the Supreme People's Court issued its final ruling, ordering the Suzhou Company to cease manufacturing and selling the infringing products and to pay compensation to NORMA Group. On September 5, 2024, the Supreme People's Court also ruled in NORMA Group's favor in the patent invalidation case, confirming the validity of the disputed patent.

This successful outcome not only reinforces NORMA Group's patent rights in the Chinese market but also highlights PurpleVine's expertise in handling complex patent litigation. PurpleVine remains committed to providing top-tier intellectual property services to global clients, helping them protect their rights in China and fostering innovation and commercial success.

