Joint Communiqué On Entry Into Second Phase In EPO-CNIPA Patent Cooperation Treaty Pilot Project

The European Patent Office (EPO) and the CNIPA have jointly announced the next phase in their joint PCT pilot project. This new phase offers greater convenience to Chinese applicants designating the EPO as their International Search Authority (ISA): Starting from December 1, 2024, applicants will be able to pay their search fees through the CNIPA to the EPO in Renminbi.

The first phase of this pilot project began on 1 December, 2020. The second phase simplifies the process for Chinese nationals and residents by allowing fee payments in local currency, making it easier to access high-quality international searches and written opinions from the EPO.

By choosing the EPO as their ISA, applicants gain accelerated access to European patent protection. Additionally, phase two maintains key advantages, such as a 75% reduction in the examination fee when requesting international preliminary examination under PCT Chapter II with the EPO. No supplementary European search or translation of the PCT application are required when entering the European phase, saving both time and costs.

The pilot's capacity remains limited to 3,000 applications per year, ensuring that a broad range of applicants can continue to take advantage of these benefits.

CNIPA Commissioner Shen Changyu noted that as an important part of the cooperation between the CNIPA and the EPO, the pilot project has been widely welcomed by Chinese users since it was launched nearly four years ago. More than 440 innovative entities benefited from the pilot. We welcome the second phase of the project, enabling the Chinese entities to make direct payments in Renminbi and thus making it easier to apply for a patent and get protection in Europe.

EPO President António Campinos highlighted that the introduction of this new payment option represents a significant milestone in our ongoing collaboration with the CNIPA. This improvement offers greater convenience for Chinese applicants by streamlining procedures and cutting costs. Together with the CNIPA, we continue to support innovators in China in accessing Europe's technology markets, promoting growth and enhancing the ties between our regions.

