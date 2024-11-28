CNIPA-IPONZ Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) Pilot Program To Launch On November 1, 2024

Following a joint decision by the CNIPA and the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand (IPONZ), the CNIPA-IPONZ PPH pilot program has commenced on 1 November, 2024 for the duration of two years and ending on 31 October, 2026.

After the launch of the PPH pilot program, applicants from both countries can submit PPH requests to either the CNIPA or the IPONZ in line with the procedures established under the program.

PPH is a fast track linking patent examination duties of different countries or regions, allowing patent examination authorities to speed up patent examination by work sharing. Since the initiation of the first PPH program in November 2011, the CNIPA has built PPH ties with patent examination authorities of 33 countries or regions.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/10/29/art_1340_195751.html

