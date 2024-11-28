AFD China Intellectual Property Law Office offers full-range IP services, including but not limited to filing/registration, strategy, transaction, asset management, dispute resolution, and litigation. We are an accredited AAAAA-level (top tier) patent firm, a Council Member firm of the China Trademark Association, and a recommended IP service provider for SMEs.

Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), recently led a delegation to Russia to attend the 16th BRICS Heads of Intellectual Property Offices Meeting and visited the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (IP) of Russia (Rospatent) and the Eurasian Patent Organization (EAPO).

The Meeting was held in Moscow, Russia, from October 10 to 11, marking the first formal meeting of BRICS heads of IP offices following the BRICS expansion on IP cooperation. Shen noted that this historic BRICS expansion on IP cooperation provides a new opportunity to broaden collaboration and enhance its impact. The CNIPA is willing to work with other BRICS IP offices to deepen cooperation and provide a better IP protection environment for users, contributing to high-quality economic development in BRICS countries. During the meeting, participants discussed the progress of cooperation projects and operational matters after the expansion, and approved five new project proposals in principle.

During their visit to Russia, the delegation also held bilateral meetings with the Rospatent and EAPO, exchanging views on topics such as IP utilization and commercialization, awareness-raising, financial management, and future cooperation. A memorandum of understanding on data exchange was also signed between the CNIPA and Rospatent.

