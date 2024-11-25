CNIPA-ARIPO PPH Pilot Program

CNIPA and ARIPO will collaborate over the next five years to enhance intellectual property cooperation between China and Africa through the new CNIPA-ARIPO Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) Pilot Program.

Inês Monteiro Alves explores how the pilot program is designed to streamline patent examinations across both regions. By leveraging prior work completed by one patent office, the program aims to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and attract more filings, fostering greater collaboration and innovation.

Read the full article on IP Stars.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.