Shen Changyu Heads Delegation For 17th IP5 Heads Of Office Meeting

From June 18 to 20, the 17th IP5 Heads of Office Meeting was held in the Republic of Korea (ROK). Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA, led the Chinese delegation to attend the event.

At an international conference on intellectual property (IP) protection, the heads of the IP5 offices and a deputy director general of the WIPO discussed the challenges and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation to the IP system. Shen pointed out that the CNIPA has been paying close attention to the impact of artificial intelligence and digital transformation on the IP system. On one hand, it continually updates the patent examination standards for new technologies and fields such as AI and big data. On the other hand, it actively uses AI technology to enhance the quality and efficiency of patent examination, advance the digital and intelligent transformation of examination processes, and explore the application of big model technology in IP areas including improvement of examination quality and efficiency, protection, utilization, and services.

At the IP5 Heads & Industry Meeting as well as Heads of Office Meeting, in-depth discussions were made on promoting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through IP. The IP5 offices briefed on the progress of IP5's cooperation activities and discussed future collaborations with the industry. The heads of IP5 offices also approved achieved result report of the cooperation projects in the past year and discussed specific measures to implement the new vision of IP5 cooperation.

Following the meetings, the heads of IP5 offices signed a joint statement, emphasizing the need to further strengthen cooperation, establish an inclusive IP system, and promote sustainable development.

During the meetings, the Chinese delegation also held bilateral talks with the Japan Patent Office (JPO), exchanging views on topics including the latest statistical data, projects related to cooperation mechanism, and implementation of a joint statement on a 10 year vision for trilateral IP cooperation among China, Japan and the ROK.

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/6/27/art_1340_193404.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.