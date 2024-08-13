Gulnur Nurkeyeva Secured Top Ranking In IFLR1000 2024-China

We are thrilled to announce that Mrs. Gulnur Nurkeyeva, Managing Partner and Head of the China Office at GRATA International, has been endorsed as a Leading Lawyer – "Notable Practitioner" by IFLR1000, the prestigious guide to the world's leading financial and corporate law firms and lawyers.

This esteemed acknowledgment not only underscores her exceptional skills and extensive experience but also highlights her influential role in the legal landscapes of China and Kazakhstan.

The IFLR1000 is a leading international legal market research product specialized in ranking financial and corporate law firms and lawyers. The IFLR1000 is renowned for its rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process, which includes in-depth client feedback, peer reviews, and a meticulous analysis of transactional expertise. This commitment to thorough and unbiased analysis ensures that the IFLR1000 remains a vital resource for identifying top-tier legal expertise in an ever-evolving market.

Mrs. Gulnur Nurkeyeva's inclusion in the IFLR1000 is a testament to her exceptional capabilities and her strategic impact in the legal sphere. Being named a "Notable Practitioner" by IFLR1000 signifies that a lawyer has demonstrated substantial expertise and influence within their field.

This accolade is a well-deserved recognition of Mrs. Gulnur Nurkeyeva's outstanding contributions and her unwavering commitment to advancing legal practice to the highest standards.

Please feel free to review Mrs. Gulnur Nurkeyeva's profile following link here.

